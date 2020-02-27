[Regional Living: Post Malone hits the stage, in addition, Fanfest at Segra Park]

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Legendary artist Diana Ross will strike the phase tonight in Columbia.

Ross is set to surface at the Township Auditorium at 7: 30pm.

She’s thought of one of the most successful recording artists and entertainers of all time.

tickets are continue to on sale.

For ticket info click on here https://www1.ticketmaster.com/function/2nd�0576FC6D5A1A4

Submit Malone extends the Runaway Tour with a cease in Columbia on Saturday, February 29 at 8pm at Colonial Lifestyle Arena.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and in-human being at the Lexington Healthcare Centre Box Office within Colonial Existence Arena.

It’s a Struggle at Bullstreet this weekend.

Clemson and UofSC face-off on the diamond at Segra park for the inaugural Struggle at Bullstreet.

The baseball match begins at three: 00 pm and gates open up at one: 00 pm.

Before the game you can show up at fan fest which kicks off at 11: 00 am.

Supporter Fest is cost-free to the community.

According to a launch, the Fireflies very clear bag policy will utilize to both equally the activity and the Enthusiast Fest. General Parking for the Battle at BullStreet will be the very same as it is for Fireflies game titles.

All common parking will be situated and accessible from Colonial Generate from both Bull Road and Harden Street.

Cost-free shuttles will be provided to consider lovers back and forth from the parking plenty positioned throughout Colonial Push. Parking for the Struggle at BullStreet is $10. Parking is money only no credit score playing cards will be accepted for parking. Parking Plenty will open up at 10: 00am.