[Regional Living: Weekend live performance Post Malone, Struggle at Bull Street and a lot more]

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are looking for a concert or even a sporting celebration, Crysty Vaughan has your weekend gatherings in Local Living.

Friday Night, Feb. 28 Dancing with the Stars: Dwell! the – 2020 tour hits the phase at the Township Auditorium at 8pm.

Saturday: Publish Malone extends the Runaway Tour with a prevent in Columbia on Saturday, February 29 at 8pm at Colonial Existence Arena.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and in-human being at the Lexington Professional medical Centre Box Place of work inside Colonial Existence Arena.

It’s a Struggle at Bullstreet this weekend.

Clemson and UofSC encounter-off on the diamond at Segra park for the inaugural Battle at Bullstreet.

The baseball sport starts at three: 00 pm and gates open at one: 00 pm.

Ahead of the game you can attend admirer fest which kicks off at 11: 00 am.

Supporter Fest is free of charge to the general public.

According to a launch, the Fireflies clear bag coverage will apply to the two the match and the Fan Fest. General Parking for the Fight at BullStreet will be the same as it is for Fireflies game titles.

All typical parking will be positioned and obtainable from Colonial Push from both Bull Street and Harden Street.

Free of charge shuttles will be offered to take lovers back again and forth from the parking loads positioned across Colonial Drive. Parking for the Fight at BullStreet is $10. Parking is cash only no credit rating playing cards will be acknowledged for parking. Parking Plenty will open at 10: 00am.

For far more facts simply click here https://www.battleatbullstreet.com/