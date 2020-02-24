regular-crimson-line-assistance-resumes-right-after-person-taken-off-from-tracks-at-clark/division

CTA Purple Line trains have been rerouted to elevated tracks in between the Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown stations for nearly an hour Sunday night for reports of another person on the tracks in close proximity to the Clark/Division station on the In the vicinity of North Side.

The transit authority very first rerouted the trains about 6: 05 p.m., and introduced that typical provider was resuming about 7 p.m.

Chicago law enforcement said that officers responded to the Clark/Division station, 1200 N. Clark St., for phone calls of a naked person on the tracks, but that no report was at any time submitted. Chicago fire officials did not instantly reply to a ask for for particulars.

Pink Line riders really should anticipate delays as previously congestion from the service disruption clears, the CTA said.