Regulatory testing of the Boeing 737 MAX Launched in May

Claims on the test flight of the Boeing 737 MAX were returned next May in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, two sources told AFP on Tuesday.

The flight, overseen by the US Federal Aviation Administration, is a major step in cleaning up the aircraft to continue service, and is scheduled for April.

The MAX was developed by regulators since March 2019 after two accidents killed 346 people.

The recent delay in returning the aircraft to service as Boeing comes under pressure from the loss of the best-selling aircraft and from the coronavirus, which shut down its operations threatens US and damages the financial needs of its aircraft carriers.

Boeing breaks ground on attempt to return 737 MAX to sky in coronavirus Photo: AFP / Jason Redmond

Boeing said it hopes to get the law firm to operate the aircraft at the MAX by mid-2020, and the chairman of a company has confirmed that the timeline is still in effect.

An FAA spokesman said “work is ongoing” on the MAX test.

Community development policies across the United States have been adopted to talk COVID-19 to groups from Boeing and the FAA to work remotely and to test flight problems for the benefit of physical analysis.

Even after the test flight, the other tails remain. Officials are expected to stay on board of drivers and amusements for the expanded MAX, which will appeal to a flight system that has been piloted at major airports in Lion Air and United States airports. Together.

Copyright. The debt is borrowed.

. [tagToTranslate] terminal [t] show [t] aircraft [t] boeing [t] 737 [t] max [t] wait [t] or [t]