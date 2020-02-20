[rehabbed-properties-burglarized-in-west-pullman,-roseland:-police]

Police are exploring for somebody who just lately broke into various vacant structures in West Pullman and Roseland on the Significantly South Side, including many buildings becoming rehabbed.

In every single incident, the burglar was capable to get inside the vacant buildings and steal appliances or development products, Chicago law enforcement stated.

The burglaries transpired amongst Jan. 18 and Feb. seven in:

The 12000 block of South Eggleston Avenue

The 12000 block of South Ordinary Avenue

The 11400 block of South Stewart Avenue

The 11900 block of South La Salle Road and

The 11900 block of South Stewart Avenue.

Police did not offer a description of any suspects.

Everyone with info is asked to call Region South detectives at 312-747-8273.

