Rehabilitation of brain injuries excited by a man from Iowa City for new Coralville clinic

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) – Ryan Jansa was found unconscious in an alley in Iowa City in May 2016 and has been trying to resume his everyday life ever since.

“I had a piece of paper in my wheelchair. They had to ask me ‘yes’ or ‘no’ questions,” said Jansa about restoring his communication skills.

Jansa still cannot remember the exact events that put him in a coma and hospital. Iowa City police said in March that it might have been a fall the night he went out with classmates in downtown Iowa City.

But he remembers recovery.

“In the beginning, I had to have help doing things that were easy, like picking something up,” said Jansa.

Jansas rehab continued at On With Life Outpatient Rehabilitation Center in Ankeny, but the two-hour hike from his home in Shueyville was often frustrating.

On With Life opened a new rehab center near Jansa’s home on Thursday, hoping for a comprehensive, patient-centered approach.

“You have the apartment room, so you can work on things that you normally encounter in life,” said Jansa.

The center will combine physical, occupational and visual therapy measures for patients and hopes to be able to respond more directly to their needs.

“You can see these three disciplines all in one day if you have to,” said speech therapist Matt Easley.