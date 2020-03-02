[reid-endorses-biden]

News is just out that previous The vast majority Chief Harry Reid is endorsing Joe Biden. Notable place in this article. Reid went out of his way not to endorse ahead of the Nevada Caucuses, the place he certainly would have carried a whole lot of sway. But when not ‘endorsing’ he produced statements extra or much less frequently about how great Elizabeth Warren is.

So his refusal to endorse was quite nominal to any person who was paying out awareness. This endorsement of Biden would seem as significantly his saying that he thinks Warren’s window has closed as it is an endorsement of Joe Biden.