Reid’s airstrike against Shanahan’s ground game: Ron Rivera cancels the Super Bowl Coaching Matchup

MIAMI, Florida (Nexstar) – Nowadays, crimes are settled on the largest soccer stage with a marquee. But which offensive attack is best equipped to win the Super Bowl this Sunday, Andy Reid’s high octane airstrike, or Kyle Shanahan’s power ground game?

Washington Redskins coach Ron Rivera joined the Big Game Bound on Thursday to talk about the matchup.

“The sentimental favorite for me is Andy,” said Rivera. “Andy is one of the guys who helped me give my first real chance. He gave me my first position, I had to be with him for five seasons. I copied a lot of the things I do from him.”

Rivera says this is just his sentimental opinion.

“Now you look at what Kyle is doing and what coach Shanahan wants to do with the 49ers. He will be in charge of the zone. Inner zone, outer zone, zone shortening,” Rivera explained Bring side. “

No matter which coach you look at, Rivera says it will be an interesting matchup.

“It’s a darn challenging chess game,” he said. “I think it’s up to the team to play on the side of the ball that nobody expects, so for me it would be the defense of Kansas City and the offensive for the 49ers, their passing game.”

Watch the full breakdown of Ron Rivera’s coaching match in the video player above.