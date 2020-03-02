ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – For the second year in a row, Miss out on Claflin University was topped Overlook CIAA.

According to a push release, Meals Lion awarded Overlook Claflin College, Religion McKie, with its coveted 2020 Overlook CIAA crown in front of a massive group at the CIAA Lover Fest in Charlotte, N.C.

For profitable the contest, McKie will get a $two,500 scholarship from Foods Lion.

McKie, a indigenous of Columbia, S.C., is a senior sport management main at Claflin.

She retains a 3.nine GPA and is a member of the Alice Carson Tisdale Honors College, Alpha Kappa Mu Honor Society and Chi Alpha Sigma Nationwide College Athlete Honor Society. She is a standout member of the Claflin College Women’s Track and Area Plan and participates in quite a few campus committees and organizations including the University student-Athlete Advisory Committee, A. Bevy Collegiate Group and the Honors Council.

“I am very pleased that Claflin College has won this title two several years in a row,” claimed McKie. “I will use my new status as Miss out on CIAA to master far more about the Food stuff Lion Feeds Hunger system and strategize on how to use this to enable feed people in the Orangeburg, S.C., local community.”

McKie also been given the highest on the net well-liked vote out of all 12 contestants, which signifies that Foods Lion Feeds will donate $two,000 to the Harvest Hope Food Financial institution in her name to reduce starvation in her school’s neighborhood local community.

Rowesville indigenous and former Miss out on Claflin College Shantavia Edmonds was crowned the 2019 Overlook CIAA.

Claflin College joined The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) in 2018.

Just after 15 many years, The CIAA Match will shift from charlotte to Baltimore, Maryland from 2021-2023.

The CIAA is comprised of predominantly African-American educational institutions on the East Coast.