[reindeer-911!-assemble-the-authentic-cast-for-revival]

Rest easy, almost everything Reindeer 911! The team returns to the scenario.

ME! News has realized Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Yarbrough Cedric, Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts, Joe LoTruglio Y Mary Birdsong They have joined the rebirth of the Comedy Central sequence that will air on Quibi.

The added release happens just after the revival was introduced in December 2019. Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver Y Thomas Lennon, the creators of the collection, have been formerly announced as writers and protagonists of the new season on the cell transmission platform.

Nash is currently working on the past season of Claws, Yarbrough is on Carol's second act, Lo Truglio is a standard sequence on Brooklyn nine and nine and McLendon-Covey stars Goldbergs.

In a launch, Quibi reported that Nash, McLendon-Covey, Yarbrough and Alazraqui will have leading roles, even though Roberts, Lo Truglio and Birdsong will appear in the collection.