[reinier-signing-part-of-real-madrid-vision-for-long-run,-claims-president]

Serious Madrid’s Reinier on the pitch in the course of the unveiling at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain, February 18, 2020 — Reuters pic

MADRID, Feb 18 — Genuine Madrid have signed Brazilian attacking midfielder Reinier since the club continues to be established to snap up the brightest youthful talents across the entire world, Genuine president Florentino Perez reported now.

Reinier, 18, who signed from Flamengo for a documented €30 million (RM135 million), is the third Brazilian teen to sign up for Actual in the final two many years, adhering to the route of Vinicius Jr in 2018 and Rodrygo Goes final yr.

Like Vinicius and Rodrygo, Reinier will start out his True job with reserve outfit Castilla and will hope to comply with his compatriots into the first crew following period.

“It is our obsession to search for gamers who could be the major stars of tomorrow,” Perez stated at Reinier’s presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium right now.

“Today we welcome a participant who has just turned 18 but has already received the Copa Libertadores with Flamengo, a person of the greatest clubs in the world.”

Reinier himself, who at a person level broke down in tears, mentioned: “Today is a extremely satisfied day for me as I get to fulfil a childhood dream. I want to be a element of the background of this good club.”

The Bernabeu is in the middle of a large renovation venture costing €525 million, and Perez claimed Authentic were being looking to the upcoming the two on and off the pitch.

“This stadium is becoming re-built at a relentless tempo with a view to the long run. Numerous gamers who have graced the stadium have described an era with True Madrid,” he included.

“As we goal to construct the ideal stadium of the 21st century, we are obliged to produce the expertise of the foreseeable future. It’s not simple to come across unquestionable expertise that can make you form section of Actual Madrid’s legend.” — Reuters