Reinventing the classic car name works-and why it fails

Ford has reached its past to define its future. In November, an American automaker announced the Mustang Mach-E, placing the iconic pony logo on Ford’s largest splash in the electric vehicle category.

The reason for using a traditional nameplate is obvious. After all, the battery-powered Mustang was much more intriguing than the nostalgic new electric car, and the $ 500 deposit of the “first edition” scheduled for late 2020 was sold out quickly. Saying “Mustang” means not only that Ford is deeply interested in this car, but also expects Mach E to compete in a new performance EV world inspired by Tesla. The name is so powerful that Ford may launch Mustang as a derivative of Lamb [formerly Dodge] or Genesis [Hyundai]. This is a subfamily of vehicles intended to be integrated by Mustang DNA.

However, reinventing an established name carries significant risks. This is obvious given the many car enthusiasts who were outraged by the idea of ​​an electric crossover named for a pony car. In a recent Autolist poll, 47% disagreed with the move. Only 19% supported it.

What is the name?

Take a look at Ford often to see carmakers doing it right. The last Bronco withdrew from the assembly line almost four centuries ago, after the rugged 4X4 became synonymous with a particular car chase across Los Angeles. In 2017, the company announced a new Bronco for model year 2021. So far, the deployment has been very successful. The resurrected Bronco promises to be a sturdy, off-road body-on-frame SUV. Most importantly, it looks like Ford Bronco. The sturdy, square front end is like a modern take on the box classic, similar to how Ford reinvented the Mustang in 2005 to bring a classic shape to the 21st century.

In contrast to Bronco’s old enemy, the Chevrolet Blazer. General Motors has sought to ignite the warmth by reviving the nameplate of its own box with wheels, but the new blazer shares little of its DNA with the same name. Instead, Chevy took some aggressive styling cues from the current model Camaro sports car and applied it to a medium-sized crossover, disappointing fans who wanted something closer to a grown blazer. As Ford promised to make the resurrected Bronco in Michigan, GM chose to make blazer in Mexico. Later, local car workers were further upset by displaying cars at the Detroit Tigers baseball stadium as a symbol of Chevy’s future. [The carmaker quickly replaced it with a traverse built in Michigan.]

However, for sales, these mistakes may not be a problem. The blazer sales in 2019 did not match the fancy sums of established Chevy crossovers like Traverse and Equinox, but the Chevrolet-related name Trailblazer became a smaller modern crossover. Enough niches were found to revive the car. GM is betting big that the American madness of the viaduct has not yet peaked and is redefining its classic name for a new era.

But when the revival of the nameplate swims against the flow of cars at the time, the famous name may not be enough. In 2012, Dodge mined the name of the dart from the 1960s and 70s, and increased interest in a new small sedan derived from its new business partner, Fiat. [Both brands are now owned by the Fiat Chrysler Automobile, a result of a joint Italian-American.] The new dirt had the energy of a sporty small car, but American interest in small cars has Emerged because of the decline. Dart died in 2016. Meanwhile, Lincoln Continental, 20th-century luxury flagship of Ford Motor, returned in 2017 after 15 years of absence.

Name recognition cannot resolve design flaws. In 2002, Ford revived Thunderbird after a five-year gap with a luxurious retro convertible reminiscent of the 1950s, and surprised Autopress. Later, the same publication became a two-seater, citing inexpensive materials, poor driving dynamics, and high prices. Thunderbird disappeared forever in 2005.

A new twist of nostalgia

It is not just Mustang that has joined the EV revolution. At the dawn of the last decade, automakers are facing new challenges to modernize iconic cars and nameplates. For example, GM purchased an expensive Super Bowl ad this year to trumpet Hummer’s electrified revival. This promises a successor to the generation-old climate villain who put on a battery-powered GMC badge. The teaser highlighted the flashy performance statistics of the new car [1,000 hp, 11,500 lb-ft]. Torque, 0-60 m.p.h. 3 seconds-ahead of zero emission credit.

Mustang Mach-E is showing a similar shift in the way automakers try to sell battery-powered versions of familiar brands. It was tried before: Ford made a few electric fusion sedans badged “Energy” in the 2010s, and its name was more purely environmentally focused, like the Nissan Leaf Along the electricity. However, both Mustang and Mach-E are callbacks to Ford’s past performance, indicating an intention to compete with Tesla and others. At the same time, Ford has stopped producing most models to follow the crossover wave. US brands are gambling by hitting pony badges with tall crossovers. [Ford says the new coronavirus pandemic will not delay Mustang Mach’s formal rollout, which will impact the new Bronco debut.]

Elsewhere, another Fiat Chrysler brand, Jeep, is preparing a plug-in hybrid version of the American design Wrangler. Porsche in Germany, on the other hand, followed the opposite path from Ford. Instead of taking the risk of diluting existing names like Panamera, we applied the new name Taken to the performance EV project. It comes with comparable performance and about the same price. Stuttgart carmakers, in particular, have specifically refused to produce the e-911, which would definitely surprise six loyal people.

As long as pop culture continues to be recycled, car names will be recycled. And for those who don’t like classic names, have you hit something new? Well, you are always back, but you can buy the same DeLorean.

