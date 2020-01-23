Rejecting the doomsday clock? You’re not alone.

A bright sun lurches towards the horizon and gravity jerks. I am on a grassy hill next to a faceless companion. We are suddenly weightless. I think, “Well, Earth must be off its axis.”

Then I wake up.

Next, I’m on a medium-high roof. Fireballs scurry across the sky and cast orange light over a burning city. That has to be the end.

But I wake up

Maybe my apocalypse dreams are self-preservation. When the mushroom clouds appear or my city is quarantined, I think, “I’ve seen worse …”

The “Doomsday Clock” sounds like a comic book weapon. Today it reads 100 seconds to midnight.

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, which I envision as a troop of disheveled heroes in long coats storming out of a laboratory led by Back to the Future’s Doc Brown, updated the position of the watch’s analog hands in a press release, which was addressed on Thursday to “Leaders and Citizens of the World.”

We lost 20 seconds last year based on this group of experts, including 13 Nobel Prize winners.

Last year, the clock stopped at 11:58 p.m. just before midnight as it did in 1953, when the Soviet Union and the United States were preparing for mutually assured destruction. In 2020, the danger of a “civilization-ending nuclear war” remains “a real possibility,” warn the scientists. But not necessarily on purpose. Possibly due to an error or simple miscommunication.

Where did you get this idea from?

Regardless, the main indicators of human quality of life – poverty, literacy and child mortality – have improved steadily over the past century.

If you accept that nuclear weapons and climate change are the main causes of widespread destruction, as the bulletin does, and that international institutions are hollowing out, “frenzied” advances in artificial intelligence, and increasingly sophisticated information warfare, the threat multipliers are countering the catastrophe , then we should be alarmed.

But it’s not too late yet, says a Doc Brown with wild eyes. We can still turn the clock back.

The problem is, it is hard to imagine nowadays that global collective action Australia has recently seen a hellish landscape that was worse than the one that had conjured up my nighttime imagination. In China, Muslims are reportedly brainwashed in concentration camps. The Hindu nationalist government of the world’s largest democracy appears to be the largest election deprivation in history. In the meantime, the President of the United States is facing impeachment proceedings. There is nothing to see here.

Today’s threats, even those that feel far away, are no less real than yesterday’s. The “ticking” is not quieter just because we do not build air-raid shelters in our yards.

But how does modern man deal with it? Knowing that we could eventually get a corona virus, those who are not directly affected by such crises can roll past them, watch puppies, mourn the death of a fictional peanut, and argue about the patriotism of donuts. And speaking of donuts, we can spend some time poking holes in things.

Because, listen to me. A watch that always shows after 11:30 p.m. has something deeply unreliable. A clock that ticks so slowly, stops so often, and is supposedly built for self-destruction is at best a very poorly built clock. Do these watchmakers take their cues from Iron Maiden, whose song “Two Minutes to Midnight” is six minutes long?

Don’t understand me why setting up a midnight countdown as a terrible thing and not to mention Cinderella is a bad idea. I hate the New Year’s hype just like the next person, but “100 seconds before midnight” sounds more like a hint to an annoying partygoer than a warning about the future of the world.

Despite all the fate and darkness of the Bulletin’s annual gimmicks – and despite all the precise statements about why we are living in a dangerous time – it is difficult to trust them. Some of their worst warnings have not been confirmed, and as others have pointed out, the clock was seven minutes before midnight when the Cuban missile crisis broke out in 1962.

According to the bulletin, we were the furthest from midnight, 17 minutes, and that was at the end of the Cold War in 1991.

You cry wolf often and, well …

What I’m trying to say is that life is a little bit airier when you are rejected.

Regardless of whether or not those who pay attention can agree on what the threats are or how to deal with them, there is the Bulletin claim, repeated for the second time in a row, that our planet is approaching that Destruction is a “new phenomenon”, clearly contradicting abnormal. “

Show me a generation that didn’t care about the world or a nation that didn’t care about conflict. It is part of being human. Incidentally, it has been a matter of course for more than 70 years to measure this fear with a “doomsday clock”.

Surrounded by modern comfort, many of us still escape a complicated world by burying our noses in comics, watching old science fiction films or, if I’m interested, analyzing our own dreams of Armageddon. And maybe because of these fictions we feel ready to face an alien invasion or a zombie takeover, or the nuclear winter scientists warn us that we’re still around the corner.

However, are we ready to put on our coats, follow Doc Brown out the door, and take to the streets to fight the political will he believes is necessary to survive threats that many of us do not even believe that they are real?

We should probably sleep over it.

