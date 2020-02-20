[relatives-and-good-friends-keep-in-mind-fire-capt.-raymond-figueroa-killed-in-porterville-library-fireplace]

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) — As crews dig via charred particles, a group is mourning the decline of a hero.

“It will not really feel actual,” claims Saidee Espinoza, Porterville Fireplace Capt. Raymond Figueroa’s sister. “It isn’t going to.”

Just yards from where his brother took his ultimate breath, Zach Figueroa and his fiance, Saidee, compensated tribute to the fallen hearth captain.

“He was not just my hero, he was everybody else’s hero,” Zach stated. “To the town of Porterville, to the metropolis of Delano, my family, his close friends. “He was everyone’s hero.”

“He is an wonderful gentleman,” Espinoza said. “These kinds of an awesome person and an remarkable large brother.”

Captain Figueroa’s previous classmates from Delano Substantial University drove from Southern California.

They didn’t want to discuss on camera, but say the father of two was a staple of the group and will be geatly skipped.

When a memorial continued to grow outside the house of the firehouse adjacent to the library, city research and rescue groups spent the working day extinguishing very hot places and doing the job to achieve accessibility to the building’s inside.

“The biggest goal is to shift slowly but surely and methodically as they go on to guarantee the safety of absolutely everyone running in and all around the building,” claims Tulare County Fireplace Capt. Joanne Bear.

Lookup teams used drones aid, crane operators, in restoration initiatives. Each individual piece of heavy particles was taken out, having them just one move nearer to discovering firefighter Patrick Jones.

“Definitely, the firefighters are processing every little thing which is happened along with the metropolis, the community,” Bear stated.