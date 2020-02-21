[Relatives, Buddies welcome general public to Faye Marie Swetlik memorial]

Cayce, SC (WOLO) — Buddies, Relatives and the Cayce group will arrive alongside one another for a community memorial company to honor the life of Faye Marie Swetlik.

The assistance that is open any one who would like to attend is set to start off scheduled to begin at 7 PM at Trinity Baptist Church situated at 2003 Charleston Highway in Cayce.

If you plan on attending the company, the family requests that you not don black. The church suggests the family definitely would like to make certain this is a celebration of Faye’s existence and are inquiring individuals to don vibrant and cheerful hues, exclusively Faye’s favorites, pink and purple.

The church will have journals on web site wherever you can go away a heartfelt message for possibly the relatives or for Faye. The church also says they are knowledgeable some men and women in the community may well even now be owning a really hard time dealing with the loss of the 6 yr outdated, and they system to have resources accessible at the church to assist any person who feels like they want assistance processing their grief.

Remain with ABC Columbia Information for updates as our reporter Tim Scott will be attending the memorial provider and will have updates for you on air and on the net.