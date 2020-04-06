Relatives faced uphill struggle with 16-calendar year-old’s double lung transplant. Then came COVID-19

SPRING HILL, Kan. (WDAF) – Existence was currently tricky for 16 yr aged Alicia Berkey and her family. Just a couple of months in the past, she was waiting around for a double lung transplant.

The get in touch with came. The family rushed to St. Louis for surgical procedure. And now, the novel coronavirus has adjusted all their effectively-laid designs for recovery.

The Berkey spouse and children is at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, in which Alicia’s overall body is combating to embrace two new lungs. Her mother and dad are executing all they can to make positive she doesn’t get COVID-19.

Alicia was born at only 24 months gestation. She’s often been on oxygen since her lungs hardly ever completely produced. It’s only absent downhill given that.

“Her lungs had been so ill, she desired to do it now,” Joe Berkey reported. “They were only performing at 20 %.”

9 days ago, Joe and Crissie Berkey watched their oldest daughter roll down the hallway for a everyday living threatening medical procedures. Having said that, the coronavirus could have manufactured them 2nd guess the moment they experienced waited so extensive for.

“She could get COVID pre-transplant or submit, and she would have a improved possibility of fighting it write-up-transplant,” Crissie Berkey stated.

Before long just after Alicia’s 11-hour transplant, the simplicity of watching their daughters upper body rhythmically increase and tumble brought rigorous reduction. The very first numerous days ended up a roller coaster, and now, she is exhausted and sore, but smiling.

“I”m carrying out genuinely great proper now,” she mentioned.

Alicia has a prolonged street of therapy and medication in advance of her. She has to remain in St. Louis for at minimum three extra months.

But there is a toll on her dad and mom, much too. Joe pretty much was not allowed into the medical center for the surgical procedures. Now, the pandemic means that if Alicia’s mother and dad depart the healthcare facility, they cannot occur again. That’s specially hard with a few more youthful young ones nonetheless back in Spring Hill.

“The kids have been intended to be a component of therapeutic procedure,” Crissie explained.

They rented an condominium in St. Louis so they could all be collectively all through the prolonged ordeal. But as before long as the young children arrived, they experienced to turn all over and go home. Now, friends and caregivers are observing and homeschooling them all-around the clock.

“She told her physicians that she just wants a probability to have a seriously good five several years of lifestyle,” Crissie claimed.

The survival charge for kids with lung transplants is only about 50% right after 5 several years.

But Alicia’s loved ones is believing in God for more time. And Alicia is previously generating plans for the reason that she reported she now has hope.

“Maybe like respiration in the new air and running spots,” She reported. “Once the faculty calendar year will come, they advised me I could operate the hallways with no becoming caught. I really want to do that.”

The smiley 16-yr-aged desires to thank every person for their guidance and send out an crucial message property to Kansas Metropolis.

“I want absolutely everyone to stay household so it won’t spread any more.”

She mentioned she wants to stay lifestyle, not just outside of the confines of the ICU, but further than the coronavirus as perfectly.

As if the large cost of a double lung transplant isn’t more than enough, the Berkey family has been strike with extra expenses mainly because of COVID-19. For the reason that they just can’t leave the medical center and their three youthful small children are even now in Spring Hill, they’re paying for childcare. They’re also shelling out to try to eat in that medical center cafeteria three situations a day due to the fact they just can’t leave.

If you’d like to assist with some of this family’s costs you can donate to the children’s organ transplant Association exclusively for Alicia. Here is the url.

