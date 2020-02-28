relatives-of-six-displaced-right-after-fire-destroys-household-in-easton

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A loved ones has been displaced soon after flames tore by means of their property in Easton Thursday evening.

Officials say the fireplace started in the backyard of a dwelling in close proximity to Williamette and Anna all over midnight.

The flames moved from the backyard on to the patio, then within the house. All 6 men and women who lived there were capable to escape securely.

Fire crews say the household was seriously harmed, and most of the inside was ruined.

The relatives is remaining with loved ones customers who stay nearby.