Release as many prisoners as possible due to coronavirus

George Soros-funded Brennan Justice Center has sent a letter to governors in fifty states urging them to use executive action to “release as many people as possible from” coronavirus-related “incarceration. do not pose serious public security threats. “

The letter cited concerns that the prison population in the United States may be at greater risk of disease and death than the general public, due to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

The Brennan Center recommended that all governors use clemency power where they can.

The document states:

Ideally, seniors, medically engaged or reaching the end of their prisons, could transfer their sentences to time and be released directly. We ask that you give the widest possible relief to the largest group of people, but if this is unlikely, we urge you to consider leniency relief in other ways, such as relief, temporarily suspending a sentence or conditional pardons.

The Brennan Center cited its own research as saying that extending leniency to “especially vulnerable” prisoners will not endanger public safety.

He claimed:

Our own research has shown that state prison sentences are often too long to begin with, and that about 14 percent of those imprisoned have “served long enough sentences and could be released next year with little risk to imprisonment. public safety. “

In addition, researchers have shown time and again that the likelihood of recidivism decreases as people age. An initial study by the U.S. Sentencing Commission found that “offenders older than sixty at the time of release had a recidivism rate of 16.0 percent,” about a quarter of the rate of released people before. of the 21 years.

Brennan espoused clemency support in other ways, suggesting the use of parole or relief to temporarily suspend a prison sentence.

For those who cannot be given direct mercy, the Brennan Center urged governors to use their “unique executive powers to reduce the prison population as much as possible at this critical time.”

One proposal was to expand the criteria for reducing merit-time sentences or granting additional credit beyond the “good-time” reductions currently in use.

Another recommendation was the delayed conviction for convicts but have not yet been sentenced to prison.

The Brennan Justice Center, located at the NYU School of Law, is largely funded by Soros Open Society Foundations and benefits from numerous Open Society grants.

While the Brennan Center’s recommendations for clemency and reduction of sentences are broad, the progressive group is not alone in advocating this rescue.

Lawyers, criminal lawyers and family members of the incarcerated have urged the most afflicted states to release older prisoners and those at higher risk of coronavirus complications due to the underlying health conditions.

California has already begun tracking fast the release of about 3,500 inmates convicted of non-violent crimes and will also have to be sentenced in 60 days.

The New York Post reported that thousands of state and federal inmates use coronavirus fears to push for early release, and their attorneys mention the underlying health conditions.

“All the murderers, drug dealers and gang members up to the gangsters, fraudsters and accused rapists are bidding to get out of the clink,” the New York Post reported.

United States Attorney General William Barr streamlined a directive to release certain inmates to high-risk coronavirus imprisonment, and focused on federal inmates in Connecticut, Louisiana and Ohio.

Eligibility under Barr’s directive would be determined by age, coronavirus vulnerability, prison behavior, whether they have a reinstatement plan or if their interns could be a danger to their communities.

“We are experiencing significant levels of infection at several of our facilities,” said Barr. “We need to relocate to the use of home-based remand when appropriate to move vulnerable inmates out of these institutions.”

“Some offenses, such as sex offenses, will make an inmate required for home detention,” the directive added. “Other serious offenses would weigh much more on home detention.”

On a second note, Barr encouraged prosecutors to consider the risks of coronaviruses when weighing bail and sending a defendant to prison while they await trial.

“You should now consider the medical risks associated with staying in federal custody during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Barr wrote in a note to Politico. “Even with the extreme precautions we take today, every time a new person is added to jail, it presents at least some risk to the staff who operate this facility and to those who are incarcerated.”

According to Barr’s bail memo, it is clear that defendants who posed a public threat need to be detained.

“Weight management should be given to public safety and in no case should those released at risk be released to any person or community,” wrote Barr. “COVID-19 presents real risks, but also allows members of violent gangs and child predators to be free.”

