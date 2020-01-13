Release date, cast, storyline, trailer and everything we know

Loading...

There is a reason why H.G. Wells is known as the “father of science fiction”. From the time machine to the War of the Worlds, the celebrated writer’s books have always been ripe for dramatization in film and television, and aroused the imagination of every science fiction and horror fan. His 1897 novel The Invisible Man is the next story the audience can see on the big screen.

Given the failed Universal Pictures project Dark Universe, the studio was forced to change the tactics related to their horror films. In early 2017, the studio was supposed to compete directly against Marvel Studios with a shared film universe in which characters from their classic Universal Monsters film series such as Dracula, Dr. Jekyll / Mr Hyde and The Mummy can be seen. Johnny Depp should be at the top of the young film as The Invisible Man. With the critical disappointment at the box office of the first entry in the series, The Mummy [2017] with Tom Cruise, Universal’s Dark Universe imploded.

Elizabeth Moss in “The Invisible Man”. Credit: Universal Pictures

Enter Hollywood’s latest horror maestro: Jason Blum. The producer of Halloween and The Purge has worked openly on projects based on the Universal Monsters characters and is the main producer of the 2020 adaptation of The Invisible Man.

Wells’ The Invisible Man features Griffin, a talented scientist who becomes invisible through one of his experiments and then begins to falter and become murderous as he tries to reverse the situation. The authors opted for a loosely modern adaptation of Wells’ original story that is less interconnected than the mythology of the dark universe. Here’s everything you need to know about The Invisible Man.

The invisible man Release date: when can I “see” him?

Execs need to be confident about their latest movie because they have brought the release date one month forward. The invisible is now coming to the cinemas February 28, 2020,

The invisible man trailer: there is already a trailer

Indeed there is. The official trailer aired in November 2019 and had over five million views on YouTube. Check it out below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dSBsNeYqh-k [/ embed]

The Invisible Man Cast: who is in this modern version of the horror classic?

Elisabeth Moss moderates the adaptation of The Invisible Man produced by Jason Blum. The recent appearances in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and last year Us, which were also produced by Blum, illustrate Moss’ success in playing darker roles.

But who is the invisible man? Haunting of Hill House actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen will play the iconic role. Jackson-Cohen is no stranger to the night and on screen, and will no doubt fear the audience when the modernized Dr. Adrian Griffin.

Storm Reid is also in the squad after appearing in the acclaimed HBO hit Euphoria, which continues her streak on both the big and the small screens. Aldis Hodge, star of Straight Outta Compton and Hidden Figures, is also on board and plays Moss ’Cecilia for her father and friend.

Invisible Man’s plot: What will happen in this remake?

As the widow of a sociopathic scientist, Moss’ Cecilia Kass inherits a fortune from her late husband, whom she suspects is still alive. When a series of inexplicable and deadly events take place, Cecilia tries to save her loved ones and her mind. You know the drill!