Release date, cast, trailer, storyline and more

After a two-year hiatus from our screens, Larry David’s astute and largely improvised comedy masterpiece “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is back just in time to start the new decade awkwardly.

However, fans of the long-standing TV show, in which Seinfeld’s co-creator David appears as a fictional version of himself, are used to waiting: Between seasons 8 and 9, Curb said goodbye to the TV program for a break for six years. The fairly prompt arrival of season 10 in the US later this month is a pretty good reason to celebrate if you ask us.

The season premiere is just around the corner and now is the perfect time to familiarize yourself with everything. Curb Your Enthusiasm – Keyword Music!

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10 Release Date: When Will the Show Come Back?

Curb will return to HBO in season 10 on season 19 of Sunday, January 19, and air weekly on the following Sundays.

In the UK, Curb’s tenth season will air on January 29, according to GeekTown, on the new Sky Comedy channel. You can also watch the past seasons of the series on NowTV.

Initially, it was hoped that the tenth season of 2019 would premiere after filming had already started in October 2018. However, David’s schedule was supposedly the reason for the eventual delay – as was the idea that HBO might have held back new curb episodes to qualify them for the Emmys season.

Limit your season 10 enthusiasm trailer: were there any teasers?

Yes! The official trailer for season 10 was released on December 11th and begins with David Abraham reciting Lincoln’s Gettysburg address – all so that he can of course make fun of Susie’s hat choice. The clip then culminates in a line of people asking Larry to get out.

A separate teaser for season 10 has also been released and Larry enters a waiting room in a doctor’s office – but not so he can get a health check, oh no. He just has to wait somewhere.

During an interview with David on the late show with Stephen Colbert on January 8, another clip from the new season of Curb was shown in advance – see below.

Another clip for you: here Larry is impatiently waiting for two pieces of toast to be ready. Yup.

How many episodes will there be in Season 10 of Curb Your Enthusiasm?

As in the last nine seasons of Curb, the tenth season will consist of ten episodes. The season begins with the premiere of “Happy New Year” with additional episode titles such as “Side Sitting”, “Artificial Fruit” and “You are not get me to say some bad about”.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10 Cast: Who Returns For The New Series?

Executive producer Jeff Schaffer told EW in 2018 that the entire primary curb cast will return, while also suggesting that the season 10 show “may catch up with some old friends from the curb universe.”

HBO has now confirmed that besides David, Susie Essman (who plays Susie Greene), Jeff Garlin (Jeff Greene), Cheryl Hines (Cheryl David), Richard Lewis and JB Smoove (Leon Black) are on the cast list for Season 10.

Ted Danson is also expected to come back in season 10 – at least if the Instagram post below is for you.

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Kaitlin Olson will repeat her recurring role in the series as Cheryl’s sister Becky, while Season 10 star Jon Hamm will appear in at least one episode himself. 30 rockers Jane Krakowski, Isla Fisher, Fred Armisen and Orange are the new black star. Laverne Cox will also appear in season 10. Oh yes – and Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy will also play a role in the new season.

Curb is known for hosting a number of A-List guest stars during his long run, in ninth season with personalities such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Elizabeth Banks, Bryan Cranston, Jimmy Kimmel and Ed Begley Jr.

The new season of Curb is likely to pay tribute to the late Bob Einstein, who played Marty Funkhouser on the series after he passed away in January 2019 at the age of 76. Curb star Richard Lewis paid tribute to Einstein at the time and wrote: “His role in #curbyourenthusiasm was incredibly brilliant! Our cast and crew will be devastated. He was so loved. He told me how much he loved LD and Curb. “

I am in shock.

I knew him forever. ♥ ️to his loved ones. His long career is hard to beat. His role in #curbyourenthusiasm was incredibly brilliant! Our cast and crew will be devastated.

He was so loved. He told me how much he loved LD and Curb. RIP buddy. @ HBO pic.twitter.com/G8f5PoffuF

– Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) January 2, 2019

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 10 Plot: What Will Happen in the New Episodes?

As was the tradition with previous Curb seasons, details of what will happen in this new block of episodes have been largely kept under wraps. But here’s a very broad recap that HBO offered about the show before season 10:

“Larry David is back – as Larry David – and stumbles through one faux pas after another in a brand new season of the award-winning, successful comedy series.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm is as open, ruthless and outrageous as ever and is about a fictional, annoyed, misanthropic version of David, in which an omnipresent camera records the private, often banal world of this (relatively) public man.

“The series also proves that seemingly trivial details of everyday life – a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush – can trigger a chain of accidents with a strange effect.”

Then there is not much to see. But one can say with certainty that David’s controversial theater production Fatwa! The musical, which ended spectacularly at the end of season 9, is unlikely to be shown in season 10.

In a new GQ profile (January 8th) with David, it was announced that a #MeToo storyline would be included in an episode of season 10 – but no further details were given, “given the modern fetish for the television secret “.

Executive producer Jeff Schaffer told GQ: “Larry wants every show to look like a pimple. You have no idea it is coming. just wake up in the morning and it’s there. “

When asked what could happen in season 10, Schaffer said to EW in 2018: “I wish I could tell you all about next year because that would mean we actually finished it.” That’s not the case.

“Here’s one thing I can tell you that it didn’t happen. Larry wasn’t killed. He doesn’t come back like in the movie Ghost and loves Cheryl in a Brentwood Color Me mine.”

How many seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm will there be?

Season 10 was commissioned by HBO just 10 days after the end of season 9 in December 2017, suggesting that any announcement of Curb’s eleventh season will occur at the end of the upcoming series of new episodes – expected to be in March.

After launching its tenth season in 2017, HBO program president Casey Bloys said the network was “thrilled that Larry will be back with his unique wit and comedic sensibility.” David himself said to the news: If you have the opportunity to annoy someone, you should do it. “

If HBO wants to commission future seasons from Curb, they will likely only do so if David is willing to produce more episodes – after all, as the series’ creator quipped in the past, “he is so rich that he does.” does not have to do nothing unless it is good ”.

Jeff Garlin offered a possible glimpse into the future of Curb in 2018, noting that it “is the only show I know in the history of television that can only move forward because the creator’s decision is based solely on creativity.”

In the aforementioned GQ profile, David admitted that he decided to end the show without a ceremony when Curb finally ended. He said he would “never do that again” about the polarizing way he ended Seinfeld in 1998

When the tenth season ends in the spring, Curb Your Enthusiasm will be 100 times higher in the hope that David won’t stop the fun after reaching this impressive comedy milestone.