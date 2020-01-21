Release date, collaborations and everything we know so far

Last year Billie Eilish became the biggest new pop star in the world. On the debut album “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE WE GO?” Greeted us in their ultra-modern new world of pop music, the LA youth, and justified this hype by attracting one of the largest crowds of the entire weekend in Glastonbury 2019.

The tour for the debut album is still in full swing. Headlines in Europe are set for August and September, but there have already been some rumors of a continuation of the debut album – the second largest album of 2019 – and a presenter from superstars who already claim they would like to work with the teen superstar.

Fans thought a new album would be released recently, but Billie instead dropped a new version of “Bad Guy” with her childhood hero Justin Bieber.

It shows that she is still creative and drives new projects. The album may not be here yet, but here’s everything we’ve been expecting from Billie Eilish’s second album when it arrives.

Billie Eilish Confirms Release of First Brand New Music Since “If We All Fall Asleep, Where Are We Going?”

When can we expect new music from Billie Eilish?

In July 2019, Billie released a new version of the debut album highlight “Bad Guy” with a verse from her childhood hero Justin Bieber after many thought she would release a second album out of nowhere.

Billie has put down rumors spread across social media about a forthcoming new album – “The new album is shit,” she wrote in her Instagram story – but it’s clear that she’s in a creative space right now. Don’t be surprised to see her in the studio soon as she works on new material.

“IF WE ALL SLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” Released April this year after the debut EP “Don’t Smile At Me” was released in August 2017. If this path is followed and there are 18 months between releases, we could probably get a new Billie album by the end of 2020 ,

The brand new single “Everything I Wanted” will be released on November 13th at 4:00 p.m. (2:00 p.m. CET).

In January 2020, she confirmed that she would continue to work on her second album, but said that it is unlikely to see the light of day this year.

Billie says there will be no new album this year, but she will work on one in an interview at @ iHeartRadios #ALTerEGO pic.twitter.com/yfEoyojsxT

– billie eilish updates (@eilishupdates) January 19, 2020

She said to iHeart Radio: “This year, no, but I will make it this year. But in the next few years? It is coming. When it is finished. It is not yet finished. “

How far is Billie Eilish in her second album?

Eilish has not released any progress reports on the follow-up to “If we all fall asleep wherever we go,” but we know that she has already started to work on it. During an interview with Zane Lowe from Apple Music, her brother and Finneas employee said: “We are definitely deeply involved in the creative process of new materials. “Don’t Smile At Me” was released in August 17 and the album was released on March 29, 2019, right? But we leaked all the time. “

He added that the fact that they were out and about a lot in 2019 didn’t slow down their creativity. “I have had real development success even though I am on the move. It doesn’t scare me as much as I used to think,” said Finneas. “When we were on tour on a small scale, your day was so intense and focused on showing the show because you do everything yourself. There is a studio roadcase in my dressing room and I roll in there and work six hours And there are not even the distractions from home that keep me from working. “

Will there be big collaborations on the new Billie Eilish album?

Almost certainly, yes! Some are more secure than others, but there is already a blocked Billie collaboration that could appear in full length on the singer’s second record.

In March the Spanish singer Rosalia tweeted a photo of her and Billie and titled it “I can’t wait to finish our song”.

“I felt less alone with her in the studio,” said Rosalia about the experience. “She is an artist with such a strong drive, who knows exactly who she is and what she wants, who pours out her soul when she sings … I was in the studio with a lot of people, but nobody impressed me (by the way, she did. She has extreme charisma and extreme passion when she sings. “

I can’t wait to finish our song. I am so excited, I love you. B pic.twitter.com/TxV3J7D1QQ

– R O S A L Í A (@rosaliavt) March 10, 2019

Someone else who has expressed his desire to work with Billie is Tyler, the creator. In a new interview with Zane Lowe for Beats 1, the Odd Future rapper showed his admiration for the youngsters and the desire to work with her in the future.

“This bitch is big. It came out of nowhere, ”Tyler said to Lowe. “I think their album” When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? “Is sick. I like her. I just want her to do her damn thing.”

“I want to work with her,” he continued. “I don’t know what the hell we’d do, even if it doesn’t come out, if it’s garbage, I still just want to see what we can do together.”

Billie then responded to the outpouring and explained her shock at Tyler’s comments. “Lmfaoooooo, in a billion years, I never thought these words would come from this man’s mouth. Impressive. Without you, I would be nothing, Tyler … everyone knows it.”

Another admirer of Billies who might work well with her in the future is a certain Elton John.

Speaking to Pigeons and Planes, Elton said he was a big Billie fan and sang her hymns of praise.

“She is one of the most talented young women I have ever heard. Her album was incredible. She made it very quickly. She is an incredible word-of-mouth artist. All the tracks we played were so different and love it me at her.

“There is no box to put you in. There are no rules. I can’t wait to see her live because she’s up to something very special. Talent like you doesn’t happen very often.”

Elton John

Another possible (and delicious) employee for future Billie Eilish material could be Thom Yorke. In a new interview, the Radiohead frontman also expressed admiration for the teenager simply by saying, “I like Billie Eilish. She does her own thing. Nobody tells her what to do. “

Could Dave Grohl appear on the album?

Another superstar who has turned out to be a huge fan of Billie Eilish is a certain Dave Grohl. The man of Foo Fighters and Nirvana compared Billie to his former band in terms of the relationship they have with their audience.

In a face-to-face conversation with Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation, at the PollstarLive conference in February, he expressed his astonishment at the teenager’s live show. “I was with Billie Eilish not so long ago. Oh my god, man. Incredible. My daughters are obsessed with (her). “

Grohl was forced to share a transcript of the conversation after referring to the “lazy paraphrase” of the press based on the comparison between Billie and Nirvana.

“For a VARIETY of reasons and out of respect for Billie Eilish, I would like to share the transcript of what I said recently at the Pollstar Convention, rather than a sluggish paraphrase that misses the point completely …. ahem … ”He wrote on Instagram.

I was with Billie Eilish not so long ago. Oh my god, man. Incredible. My daughters are obsessed with Billie Eilish. And what I see in my daughters is the same revolution that happened to me at their age. My daughters listen to Billie Eilish and become themselves through their music. They totally connect with them. So we went to Wiltern to see her play, and the connection she has with her audience is the same one that happened with Nirvana in 1991. The people in the audience knew every word. And it was like our little secret.

“So I don’t know … and their music is difficult to define! I don’t know what you call it! I’m trying to describe it to people and I don’t know … I don’t even know what to call it. But it’s authentic, and I would call it rock n roll, so … I don’t care what kind of instruments you use to do it, when I look at someone like Billie Eilish, I’m like … shit … Rock’n’Roll is far from dead … “

Grohl then compared Billie to Morrissey in an interview with Josh Homme of Queens Of The Stone Age.

“It’s the connection she has with her audience – she’s like Morrissey,” he said. “It’s like the children who are present at the show, and not just the children, the people who are there are just as if they were in the scene like in this world.”

“Yes, something is starting,” Homme agreed.

Will Billie Eilish go on tour in 2019 and 2020?

Oh yeah! Eilish may only have one show left for 2019, but her 2020 calendar already looks pretty full, so there’s a good chance she’ll put a new song or two on the set or between songs about a new album entertains.

Billie Eilish will play the following live shows in 2019/2020:

