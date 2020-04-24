Release date of “Spider-Man” “Doctor Strange” “Tall” shift

Los Angeles [AP] —Hollywood Studios is increasing the release dates of “Doctor Strange”, “Spider-Man: Far From Home” and “Into Spider Bath” as a result of the Coronavirus.

Both Sony Pictures and Walt Disney have announced an updated theater release schedule late Friday that will significantly delay some of the Marquee Superhero movies.

Marvel’s “Dragon Strange in Crazy Multiverse,” a sequel to the 2016 Benedict Cumberbatch movie, was pushed back from November 2021 to March 2022.

Sony said the third live-action Spider-Man in the Tom Holland series will be postponed from July 2021 to November 2021. The sequel to the anime “Spider Bath” dates from October 2022, dating back to its first release in April 2022. .

As a result of efforts to delay the spread of the coronavirus, production was halted, resulting in a domino effect through 2022 on a well-planned theater calendar.

However, not all changes announced on Friday were delayed. Disney said Nathalie Portman’s hammer-throwing “Thor: Love and Thunder” will be boosted for a week until February 11, 2022.

