release date, plot, cast and all that we know

Over the years, a number of the biggest names in Hollywood dressed casing. From the covered lantern Crusaders Adam West in the ’60s, to Christian Bale and his drygatkaga, gravel guard modern contemporary Gotham – each new actor to add a role. Now you will be the new Dark Knight.

Directed by Matt Reeves (Cloverfield, Planet of the Apes Dawn) and the main role of talented Hollywood Hollywood talent. The upcoming superhero drama Warner Bros – This is a completely new model of the greatest detective in the world. A similar – but not connected – with the current history of the origin of the Joker, “Star Batman” Robert Pattinson leads and will be an independent force.

Want to learn more? That’s all we know so far about the movie Batman …

Last update:

March 3 director Matt Reeves opened the first look at the Batmobile. Night shots show a new and updated methods in the iconic cars, which now boasts an open rear engine. Batman himself also see the two shadows lurking in the shadows.

🦇🏎 #TheBatman

If Batman goes to the cinema?

June 25, 2021 in US movie theaters went Batman.

Released in the UK has not yet been confirmed.

What is the working title of Batman?

According to a recent list of site Production Weekly, it is currently working title of “Batman” revenge.

Who in the cast of Batman?

Robert Pattinson Batman

update: Robert Pattinson begins training for the film “Batman.”

Robert Pattinson officially began to prepare for action Batman as his first photos at the training were issued.

The actor worked with the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu athletes in red and black belt Rigan Machado, who last worked with the likes of Vin Wiesel, Ashton Kutcher and Charlie Khan.

Machado published a series of images to Instagram with the caption, “Brother jiujitsu”, which showed the actor in battle mode on the training mat.

Robert Pattinson. Credit: Getty

Pat-Man is actually happening, people. Former indie icon Twilight star was found earlier this year, but he’s not quite sure how it happened at all. “This is crazy,” – said Pattinson Esquire this month. “I was so far from being able to think that it is a realistic prospect. I just do not understand how I got it.”

Earlier Pattinson dozing “interesting area” for the new film, saying that it is “something from the comics that have not yet been studied.”

In an interview with “Access” in October 2019, Pattinson found his suaychynka “Lighthouse” Willem Dafoe could inspire him to cognitive voice of Batman.

“Voice of forks in this very inspiring, to be honest is very similar to the voice that I’m going to do.”, – he explained. “I think that Batman has some pirate voice, I think he is really fit.”

Initially, Ben Affleck had to repeat the role he played in the 2016 “Batman vs. Superman”: Dawn of Justice and 2017 – Justice League. However, the circumstances, which meant that 47-year-old had to liberate the role and abandon the writing and directing a new project.

Pat-man: Robert Pattinson will play Bruce Wayne in the new film, which is headed by director of “Cloverfield” Matt Reeves.

Pattinson revealed why he decided to return to films with big budgets following the recent habit of choosing independent films, saying: “Great movies are usually not so interesting – at least, things were going my way I think that was the fear..”

“I think I probably would have been a little panervavany that immediately after the (Twilight) went straight to the (Batman),” – he added.

Talking about how to dress for the first time the iconic bathing suit, Pattinson added: “This is probably the craziest thing I’ve ever done in terms of films I put it I remember telling Matt (Reeves, Writer / Director.. ), “he feels quite transfarmatyvna!” he was like, “I hope it will turn out! You are literally in the suit. You feel very much at once. And it is quite strange in that incredibly difficult to get there, so getting a ritual it is quite humiliating.

“Do you have five people who try to push you into it after you have taken it, he reminds us.” Yes, I feel strong, I feel tough, but I needed someone to oppress my rear cheeks “.”

Pattinson admitted that his annoying rumors about his casting even before it was officially announced, mainly because he did not even auditioned for the role, and felt that he could lose a role in the outcome.

“I do not even auditioned,” – he said. “It’s just a nervous tension, because I was very excited about it, and you think, actually, I’m going to this role This is the most annoying circumstances, to lose something?”.

The actor added that, listening to reports on the premiere of the film, the actor said: “Everyone was like, ‘It’s true, is not it? “And while it was true, I did not get the job. It was very scary.”

Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman

update: Speaking about the landing of the Catwoman, Zoe Kravitz told Variety: “I was excited when I got the role, and usually when you get a job, people who are in awe of her, it’s you, your parents, your agent, your friends and that’s all “look.

“But when he came to the press release on the day of my wedding, I got more text messages and phone calls, I get a sudden reality began to sink in that this is not only for me but also for all other culturally -. And proponents of this universe are so loyal and proud. “

She added: “Of course I want to honor the fans and I hope they like what I’m doing with the role, but in order to do that, I think, have to do with the female, I need to go inside and forget of the rest of the “world. “

As for working with Pattinson, Kravitz discovered before the shooting: “I’ve never worked with him, but we were together to survey for the past few weeks I had with him, and now we are together train and rehearse together, and he was just wonderful. man and such a wonderful, thoughtful actor.

“I think he’s perfect for the role, and it will be such an adventure. I am glad that it has been my partner in crime, and was there to support each other, as it is intense. It will be a long shooting and will be a lot of pressure, and I know that I have back, and I have. “

Catwoman: Zoe Kravitz will reflect Selina Kyle, as did Halle Berry in 2004. Picture: Getty / Alam

On the part of Selina Kyle, aka Women, Reeves turned to someone more experienced in the art of film about comics.

After that, to vote the same character in Lego Batman Movie (2017), Zoe Kravitz is filming Kyle, Athletic and robber – comic book – a long-term love interest of Batman.

As detailed reports The Hollywood Reporter last week (15 October), Kravitz took the role after reading Pattinson and three other candidates. It seemed that the director Matt Reeves confirmed the casting on social networks when in a tweet written a short video Kravitz, who answered her phone.

Paul Dano as Redlera

Redler: Paul Dano to play Edward Nigma, like Jim Carrey in 1995 in “Batman Forever”. Credit: Getty

Many fans still remember, as Jim Carrey arrived in a mad superzlachyn (1995 – Batman Forever), but now is one of the most modest of Hollywood stars to push Edward Nigma.

Last week, Paul Dano (Little Miss Sunshine, There Will Be Blood) hit the headlines when it was determined that it is in talks to take on the role in Batman Reeves. According to The Hollywood Reporter, given was confirmed last week after previous rumors suggest that Jonah Hill would come on board as the main villain of the project.

Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon

Police Chief Jeffrey Wright will take on the authorized Gordon, Gary Oldman in “The Dark Knight.” Picture: Getty / Alam

Light up the bat signal in the city has a new chief of police. According to rumors, most of the summer favorite Westworld Jeffrey Wright signed up for the role of James W. Commissioner Gordon in the new film Reeves.

Nedahopny ally of Batman and Detective Police Department Gotham, Gordon had played the award “Oscar” Gary Oldman in the criticism of the trilogy Christopher Nolan Christopher Nolan. He – the suspect, but the faithful servant of Justice, which has always interested the public interest.

John Turturro as Carmine Falcone

November 22 Twitter filmmaker Matt Reeves confirmed the casting Turturro. The actor will reflect an underground crime, which was first seen in Batman: Year One in 1987.

Carmine Falcone previously played by Tom Wilkinson in “Batman 2005”, and John Doman also took on the role in the TV show “Gotham”.

Peter Sarsgaard

Peter Sarsgaard to star in the new movie “Batman.” Credit: Philippe Pharaoh / Getty Image

update: Matt Reeves confirmed that Peter Sarsgaard has joined the cast on Twitter December 6, 2019. Insiders and fans have speculated that he will take on the role of Harvey Dent, who the villain AKA Two-Face.

But January 28, 2020 in the official statement of the main picture “Batman” Warner Bros has shown that the character of Peter Sarsgaard will Gotham City Attorney Gil Holsan, according to Cinema Blend.

Therefore, despite the fact that he does not play Dentsu as he Sarsgaard hero will operate chief prosecutor of Gotham City.

The actor already has a personal connection with the franchise of Batman, since his wife Maggie Zhylenhal Dovz played Rachel in “The Dark Knight” in 2008.

He also has a connection with the adaptation of DC Comics. He drew angry hectare Hammond in Green Lantern 2011.

Colin Farrell in the role of The Penguin

After months of conversations Matt Reeves confirmed that Colin Farrel join the project after twittering “Wait – are you, #Oz?” near GIF actor in Bruges.

“Oz” refers to a shortened version of the full name of “Penguin”, Oswald cobblestones – so all signs point to the fact that Farrel finally jump on board.

Who else could be acting as Batman?

Three great names have also been linked with the role of villains in “Batman.”

As reported, we made a star of “True Detective” Matthew McConaughey, who is in talks to play “Two Faces” / “Harvey Dent”.

Matthew McConaughey

To him may join Gollum actor Andy Serkis, who, according to The Wrap, is in talks to take on the role of Alfred Pennivorta.

Another role, it seems, will be completed for the new film – a beginner Zheym Lawson will play a secret role in the film of the collider said.

Johnny Depp

We realized that also suggested that Johnny Depp could be in line to play the Joker in the trilogy Reeves. Warner Bros reportedly eyeing Depp for the role, and can offer a “Camp” offer for films.

You can see any photos of Batman?

Twitter user shared some photos seem to indicate Pattinson image for Batman, who rides a motorcycle. It is not clear whether they are still legitimate, and only time will tell, but look at them below.

Directed by Matt Reeves shared image January 27 bunks, warning fans that filming began on the film, which is expected.

Filming in Glasgow began in February 2020, filming and shooting were found. There is also a video of Batman, which would seem to be involved in the race on a motorcycle in the cemetery.

Shooting begins in Glasgow #TheBatman 🎥 @davidj_farrell was there for @BBCScotNine

There are shots Batman?

Directed by Matt Reeves shared the first frame of the “Batman” film set. In the new video, dark and silent, the music can be heard at once, before we finally get our first look at Robert Pattinson as the crusader forces.

Although covered with darkness, we can see exactly iconic coat Batman. Check it out below.

What is the plot of Batman?

Little is known about the upcoming solo adventures of Matt Reeves, but we were told that it is focused on the young, more vulnerable years of Bruce Wayne. Other sources claim that the movie will be filmed in the 1990s, and can show a more recent and less persistent version of the Cape Crusader, using his detective skills rather than brute force.

Like Batman Forever, Batman will consider bats against assortment of villains throughout his career. In a conversation with “The Hollywood Reporter” director Reeves discovered that his film will be presented “rogues gallery” of criminals who do not benefit.

Colin Farrel, who will play the Penguin in the film, talked about the script, calling it a “gorgeous” but gave few specifics.

“I’m talking with Matt Reeves, the director, who wrote the script, and wrote a really beautiful, dark, moving script is really beautiful,” – said Farrel Jimmy Fallon. “All this is very chic,” – he added, “but it’s really a beautiful script, which he wrote, and he has a real love, Matt Thus, we are finalizing the aesthetics of nature.”.

Where it will be installed to Batman?

Fair to say that Batman is likely to be set in Gotham, but where exactly? According to Variety, “a handful of scenes” will be charged at the shelter Arkham, high-security prison, known to fans of comics for housing super-criminals. The film will not be fully put into arham, and the hospital will be shown in the role. It comes after supporters theorized that the writer / director Matt Reeves is partly inspired on the popular video game “Batman: Arkham Asylum,” which saw Batman trapped in psychotic psychiatric institution, along with many of his greatest enemies.

Is Joker Batman sequel?

In short, no. Speaking at a recent promotional event for the horror thriller Lighthouse, Pattinson called the film Reeves “in some other world.” If we talk, Warner Bros., it seems, is trying to create more terrible and more delicate universe for his DC Comics characters with disposable origin stories that make them the focus of a new direction.

In addition, Arthur Flack with Gioacchino Phoenix for the first time met with Bruce Wayne in Jokers. As soon as a young student, Wayne looked more than a little indignant at his future nurses. Could this turn into a fresh face in the Batman Pattinson? We’ll have to wait and see.