release date, plot, cast and all we know so far

Based on materials from Garth Ennis (preacher) And Darik Robertson (Transmitrapalit) Comic book series, filled with action, Amazon Prime Video Original Original Boys dig deep into the fictional society and look at how the superheroes and civilians can coexist.

It differs from the current crop of deadly serious series of superheroes through a unique combination komedyi and violence for adults. If you have started to write the first 10 episodes, you will not be surprised to hear that this is one of the most successful shows streamers. Bring on the second season!

If there is boys Season 2 release?

Despite the fact that Amazon confirmed the new episodes, the official release date, we have not been reported. Karl Urban, who plays anti-beaten super careful Myasnikov, recently revealed that the shooting was completed in the second season – and that the new series will screen in the middle of 2020.

We have seen the trailer yet?

Yes! The second season of the trailer came out and showed that Billy Butcher is a big fan of the Spice Girls, and that Seven, a group of all-powerful superheroes, owned and managed by a third company (Vought), certainly does not benefit. The desire for revenge seems to be brewing on both sides.

There will be new characters?

It is expected that most of the actors will be back, including Karl Urban in the role of Billy Myasnikov, Jack Quaid as Hugh, Tomer Capone as Fran, Laz Alonso as the mother’s milk and Karen Fukuhara as a woman. It is expected that the second season will be a few new faces. Giancarlo Epazita, best known for her role in breaking bad, At the end of the first season with the participation of guests – CEO Vudg, Mr. Edgar. It is expected that in future stories big role in a Hollywood heavyweight.

You’re worse than all star Aya Cash also join the show as the Stormfront. Originally a male character, Stormfront is considered one of the main antagonists in the series of comics about adults.

With superhuman strength, flight and “elektrakinezam” on its side Stormfront will be hard to keep. Transfer of cash for the lead role – is a clear sign of how the series supports the latest things.

“It is – the pomegranate, which falls in the Dutch and the world of the seven”, – said cache for Entertainment Weekly. “It really causes so many problems.”

In the comics Stormfront – male character who earlier was associated with Thor Marvel.

“I think it’s here to blow Vufta. She’s here to try to restore Vugg to the original idea of ​​creating superheroes … and it can be fully feminist,” Cash said. “There are so many, I would not say wrong, but it is also very plenipotentiary woman.”

Another character who could observe particularly exciting development – is Black Noir – mysterious maskiravanaya squad played by Nathan Mitchell, who in Season 1 had no dialogue, and whose face was never seen.

“You’re going to love what happens to Black Noir It’s so good.” – said Karl Urban on C2E2 Expo panel, reports ComicBook.com.

“He’s very good runs through the whole series, and completed some diabolical action, of which I can not be too specific,” – continues to Urban. “And you can even find out that his” Kryptonit “.

Dutch actor Antony Starr also weighed, saying: “I think of all the characters in the second season, I think they must have written to him the strongest in the second season, Black Noir – this is a terrible force in the second season..

who does boys?

Eric Krypke known cult-classic eternal and supernaturalIt is the showrunner for the series. Executive producers are Seth Rogen, who seems to be leading the transition from acting to directing, and directing, and Evan Goldberg.

Season “Boys” now goes to the Amazon Prime.