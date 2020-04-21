Release Date, Price and Review

Stranded Deep will be launched on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, today, April 21. This game will be released at 1 am local time on Xbox One and 11:00 ET on PS4.

Stranded Deep invites people to play first-person, open-world video games, inviting gamers to play as survivors who crash into the Pacific Ocean as they explore the underwater and exotic islands, hunt for supplies to make tools, weapons, and shelter, and try to stay alive.

Game developers described the game in a post on the PlayStation blog, saying: “You will experience crazy encounters with sharks, giant squids and other sea creatures. Survive against ground attacks from wild boar, snakes and other genuine threats .

“Hunger, thirst, and exposure will work against you when you dare to fight those elements. It shouldn’t and won’t be easy … but if you survive through it all, you can escape!”

Early fans of the video game have asked if Stranded Deep has finished, because this game has been working for several years. Stranded Deep was first released as an early access game in 2015, before it was fully developed, and it was announced that the game would be launched on PlayStation 4 in 2018.

However, the game publisher, Telltale Publishing, went out of business, so the developer has published it himself, under Beam Team Publishing.

In a blog post, game developers, Ben Massey and Sam Edwards from Beam Team said: “After the closure of the previous publisher who had partnered with us, we bought back console rights so we could publish them ourselves, along with support from industry friends and Public.

“An extraordinary and crazy journey to finish what we started.”

Price stranded

Stranded Deep costs $ 19.99 for the Xbox and is expected to sell for $ 19.99 on the PlayStation 4 as well. In a tweet, the team behind Stranded Deep said: “Please check the localization of your own shop for prices. The game will be around the 20 USD mark.”

Is it Stranded Away on PS4?

Stranded Deep is available to play on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Additionally, Stranded Deep is available as an initial access game on Steam for $ 15.

Is Stranded Deep multiplayer?

Stranded Deep can be played as a local co-op multiplayer game with a split screen on Steam, but this game is listed as a single player on the Xbox One website.

Deepest review

The initial access version of Stranded Deep has a “mostly positive” review on Steam, with the most recent review being “very positive,” and an overall score of 7/10.

Newsweek has an affiliate partnership. If you make a purchase using our link, we can get a share of the sale.

Stranded Deep is the first open-ended survival game to be launched on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Beam Team