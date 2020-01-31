Release date, storyline, cast, and everything we know

Every single release of Wes Anderson films is treated as a big cinema event these days. Anderson, one of Hollywood’s most popular authors, was the mastermind behind great films like The Royal Tenenbaums, Moonrise Kingdom and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

The sequel to his strange and wonderful Isle of Dogs adventure with stop-motion animations will appear this summer in the form of The French Dispatch – or, to give it the full title, The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun , Anderson wrote and directed the film, which is indeed a reason to celebrate – and wait until you are aware of all the A-listeners the filmmaker has put together for The French Dispatch.

Details of Anderson’s next film will be released again and again. Therefore, we have summarized all the important information that is currently available on The French Dispatch so that you are up to date in time for this summer’s theatrical release.

When does The French Dispatch hit theaters?

The French Embassy will be released in cinemas on July 24, 2020 – check out the first movie poster below.

It was also anticipated that The French Dispatch could premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, which runs from May 12-23.

Have there already been trailers for The French Dispatch?

Not at the moment – but we will keep you up to date.

Who is in the French occupation?

Anderson has formally put together an all-star cast for his next film. Right, it’s roll call time:

Benicio del Toro

Adrien Brody

Tilda Swinton

Lea Seydoux

Frances McDormand

Timothée Chalamet

Lyna Khoudri

Jeffrey Wright

Mathieu Amalric

Steve Park

Bill Murray

Owen Wilson

Do you want more? Good, because there are all these things that will also be seen in the film: Saoirse Ronan, Cécile de France, Elisabeth Moss, Morgane Polanski, Willem Dafoe, Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton, Alex Lawther, Rupert Friend, Jason Schwartzman, Fisher Stevens, Henry Winkler, and many, many more – You can find the full cast list (until now!) On The French Dispatch, which extends the IMDB list.

It will be interesting to see Anderson put them all in a 108-minute film …

What is the plot of The French Dispatch?

A brief summary of The French Dispatch promises that the film will “bring to life a collection of stories from the latest issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th century French city”.

The film is said to be set in Paris and the fictional community of Ennui-sur-Blasé in the 1950s.

Where was The French Dispatch filmed?

Anderson moved to southwestern France from November 2018 to March 2019 and made his latest film in the small town of Angoulême.

According to Variety, The French Dispatch has been the largest Hollywood production in the region since Steven Spielberg filmed scenes for Raiders of the Lost Ark in nearby La Rochelle in the early 1980s.

Anderson’s new film also reportedly had a budget of $ 25 million to play with.

The End of the Fishing World’s star Alex Lawther said to NME last year that he was concerned that his part could be “on”, although the experience of shooting a “tiny” part of the film was “amazing “Be the cutting room floor”.

“They took over this little town in Angoulême in the south of France and it was one of the biggest productions I’ve ever been involved in,” Lawther recalls working on The French Dispatch.

“Wes likes to keep the spirit of a short film. All the actors ate with him every night and discussed how the day went. I was only there for two days, but I wish I could have been there a little longer. “