Release date, storyline, cast and everything we know so far

Suicide Squad, directed by David Ayer, seemed to please DC comic and film fans, but critics shared it when it was released in 2016. Four years later, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn took the helm for a new independent film by (almost) the same name: The Suicide Squad.

Harley Quinn and her impish villains are making a comeback, but this time with a different ensemble. Jared Leto’s joker is noticeably absent, as is Cara Delevingne as a sorceress. Will Smith will not play his role as Deadshot due to planning conflicts, but many of the original comic series outsiders, including Rick Flag and Captain Boomerang, will remain.

Will Gunn’s Task Force X, the terrorizing team of detained villains carrying out risky secret missions in exchange for crime, outbid the film in 2016? Only time can tell. In the meantime, here is everything we know about the film so far …

Latest updates:

Director James Gunn informs about the use of CGI in the film

The film’s release date has been confirmed August 6, 2021

When is The Suicide Squad in theaters?

Warner Bros. confirmed that the film will be released on August 6, 2021.

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in the 2016 film

Who is in the cast of The Suicide Squad?

Most of the leading actors were announced, including: Margot Robbie as a crazy criminal and former psychiatrist Harley Quinn; Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, the government official who manages the squad; Joel Kinnaman as team leader, Rick Flag;

Jai Courtney as the thief Captain Boomerang; David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, John Cena as Peacemaker and Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher. Steve Agee is also the voice of King Shark, the super villain who makes his debut.

Other notable names in the cast list – though currently unknown roles – are Idris Elba, Storm Reid, Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, Peter Davidson, Alice Braga, Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker, Taika Waititi, Joaquín Cosío and Mayling Ng, Juan Diego Botto, Tinashe Kajese, Julio Ruiz and Jennifer Holland.

Don’t get infected too much. #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/uITPhrDzz2

– James Gunn (@JamesGunn), September 13, 2019

It was previously rumored that Elba would replace Smith as a deadshot, but in April 2019, a source said the team behind the film didn’t want it to give the impression that they were disregarding Smith by replacing him with someone else – and This leadshot is not shown at all.

In September 2019, Gunn shared a picture of himself with Flula Borg, Daniela Melchior, David Dastmalchian, Jennifer Holland, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn and Mayling Ng. “Hanging out with part of the # TheSuicideSquad team this weekend,” he wrote. “What a great group of people!”

What is the plot of The Suicide Squad?

Dear reader, we know next to nothing. However, we can be sure that it will follow the broad lines of all Suicide Squad stories. Amanda Waller will send her team on an extremely dangerous mission that many will not emerge unscathed (after all, they are consumer goods).

A theory reprinted by Digital Spy says that Gunn’s enormous cast list can only mean one thing: many deaths. Since the newcomers are also dark in the comics area, it is unlikely that many of them will remain until the end of the film.

In an Instagram question and answer, Gunn has brought some details behind the scenes of the costumes of the upcoming film. While many in the Marvel and DC universes previously relied on CGI costumes, Gunn found that this wasn’t the case with The Suicide Squad. When asked by a fan whether they used real or CGI costumes, Gunn replied: “Everything practical.”

Have you started filming The Suicide Squad?

Yes, it started on September 20, 2019 at Pinewood Atlanta Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. Comicbook.com reported that filming in Atlanta is expected to take three months before moving to Panama for a month in 2020.

Where is the suicide commission used?

Due to the scarce plot details, it is also not known whether the film is set in the fictional Midway City, which is in the universe from DC Chicago to Gothams New York.

Is The Suicide Squad a sequel to Suicide Squad?

James Gunn has confirmed that this is a restart with a new name.

Producer Peter Safran went on to do this and explained The List last year: “First of all, we don’t call it Suicide Squad 2 because it’s a complete restart. So it’s The Suicide Squad, and I think people should be very excited his.”

“It’s everything you hope to get from a James Gunn script, and I think that says a lot and promises a lot, and I know we will deliver a lot.”

Gunn will also take care of what’s to come Guardians of the Galaxy 3 The filmmaker had previously been released in July 2018 for a number of objectionable old tweets.