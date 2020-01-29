Release date, storyline, cast, and everything we know

Over the years, it’s not just some of Hollywood’s biggest names that have pulled the hood up. From Adam West’s crusader in Lycra robe in the 1960s to Christian Bale and his pebble, modern version of Gotham’s protector – every new actor has something different to add to the role. Now a new dark knight is on the way.

Directed by Matt Reeves (Cloverfield, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes) and with some of Hollywood’s hottest talent, Warner Bros’ upcoming superhero drama is a completely new version of the world’s greatest detective. Similarly – but not connected – with this year’s Joker genesis, The Batman Robert Pattinson plays the main role and will be an independent undertaking.

Curious about more? Here’s everything we know about the Batman movie so far …

Latest update:

Filming has started! Reeves shared a photo of his clapperboard in action on January 27 with the hashtag #DayOne.

#DayOne #TheBatman cc: @GreigfraserD pic.twitter.com/kOgcsa6zX3

– Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) January 27, 2020

When is The Batman in theaters?

The Batman is scheduled to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.

A UK release date has yet to be confirmed.

What is the working title of The Batman?

According to a recently published listing on the Production Weekly website, The Batman’s working title is on the way to production revenge,

Who is in the cast of The Batman?

Robert Pattinson as the Batman

TO UPDATE: Robert Pattinson begins training for the Batman film.

Robert Pattinson officially started preparing for Batman’s action sequences when the first photos of him were released in training.

The actor has worked with Brazilian jiu-jitsu athlete Rigan Machado, who has worked with greats such as Vin Diesel, Ashton Kutcher and Charlie Hunnam in the past.

Machado released a series of Instagram images titled “Jiujitsu Brother” that show the actor in combat mode on an exercise mat.

Robert Pattinson. Photo credit: Getty

Pat-Man does happen, people. The previous Twilight symbol that became the indie star was announced earlier this year, but he’s not entirely sure how it happened. “It’s kind of crazy,” Pattinson told Esquire earlier this month. “I was so far from thinking that this was a realistic perspective. I literally don’t understand how I got there. “

Pattinson previously teased an “interesting direction” for the new film, saying it was “something from the comics that hasn’t really been explored yet”.

In an interview with Access in October 2019, Pattinson revealed that his The Lighthouse co-star Willem Dafoe could inspire his interpretation of Batman’s recognizable voice.

“Willem’s voice in it is pretty inspiring, to be honest. It’s pretty similar to the voice I’m going to make,” he said. “I think Batman has a pirate voice, I think it would really suit him.”

Originally, Ben Affleck was supposed to repeat his role for Batman against Superman: Dawn of Justice and the Justice League 2017. However, circumstances occurred that led to the 47-year-old giving up the role and no longer having to write and stage the new project.

Pat-man: Robert Pattinson will play Bruce Wayne in a new film directed by “Cloverfield” director Matt Reeves.

Pattinson has shown why he decided to go back to big budget films after opting for independent films recently: “Big movies are generally not that interesting, at least not what I have in mind came.” I think there was some fear. “

“I think I probably would have been a little nervous about going straight to (Twilight) to (Batman),” he added.

Speaking of putting on the legendary batsuit for the first time, Pattinson said, “It may be the craziest thing I’ve ever done about films. I wear it. I remember saying Matt (Reeves, writer / director):” It feels literally transformative! “You are literally in the batsuit. You immediately feel very powerful. And it is quite amazing and it is incredibly difficult to get involved in. The ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating.

“You have five people trying to push you into something. Once you put it on it’s like,” Yeah, I feel strong, I feel hard, even though I needed to have someone to put my cheeks in squeezes the legs. “

Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman

Catwoman: Zoe Kravitz will portray Selina Kyle in Halle Berry as she did in 2004. Image: Getty / Alamy

For the role of Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, Reeves turned to someone who has a little more experience with the art of comic film.

After Zoe Kravitz voiced the same character in The Lego Batman Movie (2017), she will appear as Kyle, an athletic burglar and – according to comics – Batman’s longstanding love interest.

As The Hollywood Reporter said last week (October 15), Kravitz won the role after reading with Pattinson and three other candidates. Director Matt Reeves seemed to confirm the casting on social media when he tweeted a short video in which Kravitz replied on her cell phone.

pic.twitter.com/Bi9bY5FhWb

– Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) October 14, 2019

Paul Dano as the Riddler

Riddler: Paul Dano will play Edward Nygma, as Jim Carrey did in Batman Forever in 1995. Photo credit: Getty

Many fans can still remember how Jim Carrey took on the crazy super villain (Batman Forever, 1995), but now another of Hollywood’s coolest stars is going to turn Edward Nigma upside down.

Paul Dano (Little Miss Sunshine, there will be blood) hit the headlines last week when it was announced that he was in conversation to take a role in Reeves’ The Batman. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dano was confirmed last week after earlier rumors said Jonah Hill would come on board as the project’s main villain.

Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon

Chief of Police: Jeffrey Wright will take on the role of Commissioner Gordon, as Gary Oldman did in “The Dark Knight”. Picture: Getty / Alamy

Light the bat signal, there’s a new chief of police in town. Westworld favorite Jeffrey Wright is said to have spent most of the summer in Reeves’ new film with Commissioner James W. Gordon.

Gordon, reluctant to team up with Batman and the detective of the Gotham City Police Department, had previously been played by Oscar-winning Gary Oldman in Christopher Nolan’s critically acclaimed Dark Knight trilogy. He is a suspicious but loyal judicial officer who always focuses on public interest.

John Turturro as Carmine Falcone

Director Matt Reeves confirmed the cast of Turturro on November 22nd via Twitter. The actor will portray the underground crime boss, who first appeared in Batman: Year One in 1987.

Carmine Falcone was played in Batman Begins by Tom Wilkinson in 2005, and John Doman also took on the role for the Gotham TV show.

🦇 I said … #CarmineFalcone pic.twitter.com/wa5zNuVwPg

– Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA), November 22, 2019

Peter Sarsgaard

Peter Sarsgaard will appear in the new Batman film. CREDIT: Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

TO UPDATE: Matt Reeves confirmed that Peter Sarsgaard joined the cast on Twitter on December 6, 2019. Insiders and fans speculated that he would take on the role of Harvey Dent, AKA, the villain Two-Face.

But on January 28, 2020, Warner Bros, in its official announcement of the start of The Batman’s main photography, revealed that, according to Cinema Blend, Peter Sarsgaard will be Gotham District Attorney Gil Colson.

Although he doesn’t play Dent like him, Sarsgaard’s character will act as Attorney General of Gotham City.

The actor already had a personal relationship with the Batman franchise when his wife Maggie Gyllenhaal appeared in The Dark Knight in Rachel Dawes in 2008.

He also has a connection to DC Comics customizations. He portrayed the evil Hector Hammond in the 2011 Green Lantern.

Oh … Hello Peter … … pic.twitter.com/GsS2ktuWxE

– Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) December 6, 2019

Colin Farrell as the penguin

After months of talking, Matt Reeves appears to have confirmed that Colin Farrell will join the project after tweeting “Wait – is that you, #Oz?” With an actor’s GIF in Bruges.

Wait – is that you, #Oz? 🦇 pic.twitter.com/xHj9m6OXhf

– Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) January 6, 2020

“Oz” refers to an abbreviated version of the penguin’s full name, Oswald Cobblepot – all signs indicate that Farrell is finally jumping on board.

Who else could be in The Batman cast?

A trio of big names have also been linked to roles as villains in The Batman.

According to We Got This Covered, real detective star Matthew McConaughey is reportedly in talks to play Two-Face / Harvey Dent.

Matthew McConaughey

Gollum actor Andy Serkis, who is in discussions as The Wrap reporter, could come to him to take on the role of Alfred Pennyworth.

Another role should also be cast for the new film – according to Collider, the young Jayme Lawson should play a secret role in the film.

Can we see photos of The Batman?

Potentially – A Twitter user shared photos showing Pattinson on a motorcycle on the set for The Batman. It is not yet entirely clear whether they are legitimate, and time will tell, but see them below.

The first set photos of Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in “THE BATMAN” appear to have been revealed. (Source: @WadeGrav) pic.twitter.com/PeQVP8IdOZ

– DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 6, 2020

Director Matt Reeves shared a picture of a clapperboard on January 27, warning fans that filming for the expected film has started.

#DayOne #TheBatman cc: @GreigfraserD pic.twitter.com/kOgcsa6zX3

– Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) January 27, 2020

What is The Batman’s plot?

Little is known about Matt Reeves’ upcoming solo adventure, but we have been told that it will focus on Bruce Wayne’s younger, more vulnerable years. Other sources claim that the film will be discontinued in the 1990s and could show a fresher, less gray version of the Caped Crusader that uses its detective skills rather than brute strength.

Similar to Batman Forever, The Batman Bats will see a number of bad guys compete throughout his career. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, director Reeves announced that his film will feature “a villain gallery” of villains who do no good.

Colin Farrell, who will play the penguin in the film, has spoken about the script and described it as “great” without revealing any details.

“I’m just talking to Matt Reeves, the director who wrote the script and who wrote a really nice, dark, moving script that is really gorgeous,” Farrell said to Jimmy Fallon. “It’s all very quiet, quiet,” he added, “but it’s a really nice script that he wrote and he really loves it, Matt. So we’re about to finish off the character’s aesthetics.”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j1yKugTpRjg (/ embed)

Where will the Batman play?

It can be rightly said that The Batman will probably play mostly in Gotham, but where exactly? According to Variety, “a handful of scenes” are filmed in Arkham Asylum, the high security prison known to comic fans for housing super criminals. The film will not be shot entirely in Arkham as the hospital will be seen in some way. This happened after fans came up with the theory that author / director Matt Reeves may have been partially inspired by Rocksteady’s popular video game Batman: Arkham Asylum, in which Batman, along with many of his greatest enemies, was locked up in the psychotic psychiatric institution.

Is The Batman a sequel to Joker?

In short, no. Pattinson recently spoke at a promotional event for the horror thriller The Lighthouse and described Reeves’ film as “some other world”. Still, Warner Bros. seems to be trying to create a more frightening, coarser, expanded universe for his DC Comics characters, with unique storylines of origin that form the focus of their new direction.

We also saw Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck first meet Bruce Wayne in Joker. Wayne was still a young school boy and looked more than a little disturbed by his future nemesis. Could this fresh upstart become Pattinson’s Batman? We have to wait and see.