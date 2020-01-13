Release date, trailer, casting news and fan theories

Loading...

If the second season of Westworld didn’t mess up your brain a bit, we’d think you were some kind of useless host willing to take on the world. The finale was pretty drastic, but we’re excited to see what comes next.

Here’s what we know about Westworld Season 3 release date, trailer news, casting, and fan theories.

Latest updates

The season 3 premiere was announced along with a new teaser.

A new look at season three was shared as part of HBO’s new preview trailer for 2020.

Aaron Paul describes his character and teases the “even more ambitious” third season in an interview with NME. He also said he knew how it ended and described it as “crazy”.

We could wait for quite a while – early reports say it will arrive in 2020.

Emmy winner Lena Waithe is part of the third season.

The Paramount Ranch, where much of Westworld was filmed, was destroyed in a major forest fire in California in November

Breaking Bad and Bojack Horseman star Aaron Paul has joined the cast for season three

Is there a trailer for the third season of Westworld?

Yes! A trailer for the third season of ‘Westworld’ was presented on July 20, 2019 at Comic-Con. Presented by a panel that included stars Aaron Paul, Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton and Evan Rachel Wood.

The trailer teases Thandie Newton’s character Maeve, who is entering a new world set during World War II. In the meantime, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and her host colleagues who fled Westworld in season 2 are being hunted by humans.

Check out the trailer below:

The trailer is now followed by a second teaser, which indicates a completely different path for season 3. The new clip is a fake advertisement for Incite Inc, and Incite co-founder Liam Dempsey Sr. (Jefferson Mays) appears to be playing a major role in the new season.

“The world is complex, complicated and chaotic. But life doesn’t have to be, ”he says during the trailer. “The future is driven by you and we know you. Incite is different.

“We can protect our climate and offer you a career that you can look forward to. The possibilities are limitless. The only choice you have to make with Incite is us. “

Another foretaste of the new series was released in December as part of the large 2020 HBO preview trailer. Look at that below.

When is Westworld season 3?

A release date for the new episodes has recently been announced. The gap between the end of season 1 and season 2 was 14 months – so fans expected a broadcast date for 2019 or 2020.

On January 12, 2020, HBO announced that the third season of Westworld would premiere on March 15, 2020. The unveiling came with a cryptic teaser that lists several global “differences”, including real events like political protests in Hong Kong and the impeachment of President Donald Trump in the United States.

“For the first time, history has an author, a system,” says a spokesman. “And until recently, the system worked. But there is someone we are not responsible for: you. “

Previously, showrunner Jonathan Nolan spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the show’s production issues. “It’s an ongoing conversation with our friends at HBO, and for us, with a show of this size and scope, we’re not interested in doing the compromised version,” he said. “We want the show to get bigger and more ambitious, and that takes time. We want to take the time we need to do it right. “

How many episodes will there be in the third Westworld season?

Both season 1 and season 2 were 10 episodes long. So let’s assume that season 3 will have a similar number.

What are the big theories for Westworld Season 3?

It is likely that we will leave Westworld for good. Season 2 with new parks on the show, namely Raj World and Shogun World so far. “We are not interested in repeating ourselves,” said Nolan EW. “And for the hosts, their goal is to learn a bit more about the world outside of their world. Who should we put in their way? “

Nolan indicated that there would be a sense of closure at the end of season two. “We want to pay our debts by the end of the season,” said Nolan. “We consider each season as a separate chapter and the questions are largely answered at the end of each season. We want each season to feel satisfactory, how a film franchise feels satisfactory with every film. We want you to come back excitedly after 18 months, but not get stuck on the edge of a cliffhanger – it doesn’t really feel fair to the audience. “

This was achieved when Dolores and Bernard reached the so-called “The Sublime”, a country that is only inhabited by people. Akecheta, Kohana and Maeve’s daughter, along with Teddy’s soul, also made it to this place.

Another great theory was raised in a flash forward after the end credits, suggesting that William aka The Man In Black could now be some kind of host-like being. Joy added that “we do not necessarily say that he is a host”, but that “we only understand that it is not his original incarnation”. All right then.

Meanwhile, Aaron Paul teased that the end of Westworld is “crazy” after revealing in an interview that he knows how the show will end after the following seasons.

Speaking to The Independent, Paul said: “I sat down with (the makers of the series) and they showed me that character and the broad lines of the bow of the rest of the series.” It’s crazy.

“This show is so incredibly ambitious and I’m entering these sets and my chin is on the floor. I feel like a little kid playing cops and robbers at the highest possible level again.”

Will the entire cast for Westworld Season 3 be back?

We know that Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Maeve (Thandie Newton) are likely to return for a new series. The two said they’d get the same salary for the show with their male co-stars, and said they’d get the same as Ed Harris and Anthony Hopkins for season three.

The rest of the cast have not yet spoken about their character’s fate – but it can be assumed that not many will make it. Teddy (James Marsden) may not be seen in other episodes after his suicide, and Elsie’s death signals the end of her stay in the series.

Will there be new characters in Westworld Season 3?

After it became known that Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul would play the leading role in season three, he confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 that he will debut in the new series.

In a recent interview with NME, he described his character Caleb as a “construction worker” who “has a robot named George”. Paul added that Caleb “gives the audience an insight into life outside the park”.

In addition, Paul described himself as “a big fan of the show” and highlighted the upcoming new episodes as “even more ambitious” than in previous seasons. “It’s crazy what they’re doing there,” he added.

Lena Waithe, the first black woman to win the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series in 2017 for her work on Netflix’s Master of None, was added to the cast on April 13, according to the EW. There are no details about her role yet.