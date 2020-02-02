Release of the video of the fight between the admitted Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz and the 2018 BSO Deputy

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – A prison video to date shows the gunman of the declared Parkland, Florida school, Nikolas Cruz, in a battle behind bars with the deputy of a sheriff.

The 19-year-old confessed to killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

The prison attack took place in November 2018, but the video has just been obtained by WSVN.

The video shows Cruz surveying a common area before arguing with a guard and attacking him.

Investigators say the fight lasted about a minute.

According to documents obtained by WSVN, Cruz and his assistant, Sergeant Raymond Beltran, started fighting when the officer asked Cruz to stop dragging his sandals to the ground.

Cruz appeared in assault court on Monday for attacking the member, but the judge chose to postpone his decision until next month.

