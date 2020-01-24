“Release Solskjaer and appoint Pochettino, what are you waiting for?” – Jamie O’Hara is amazed that Man Utd stays with under-fire managers

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara is stunned. Manchester United stays with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when Mauricio Pochettino is still looking for a job.

United suffered his last humiliation under former striker Solskjaer when they lost 2-0 to Burnley at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

AFP or licensor

Manchester United has sunk to a new low under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

And many fans have now lost confidence in their club legend, which has seen the worst season in United’s Premier League so far and has now lost more league games than it has won since getting a permanent job in March last year.

Solskjear is under a lot of pressure from the outside, but apparently the club bosses are staying with him … for now.

But O’Hara is at a loss, the Norwegian still has a job, while former Spurs boss Pochettino remains on the market.

And he believes United should act quickly to get Argentina, and says Solskjaer doesn’t have what it takes to change it, while Pochettino is the “perfect fit” to bring success back to Old Trafford.

AFP or licensor

Mauricio Pochettino has announced that he will return to manage in Europe … could it be at Old Trafford?

At the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast, the former Tottenham man said: “There is a manager who is incredible and has no job!

“I could understand [keep Solskjaer] if nobody was available, but the perfect addition to Manchester United is Pochettino, and I can’t believe they have waited so long.”

“We are waiting for the inevitable. Ole Gunner Solskjaer will not bring back the glory years – he is not – so get a manager who can rebuild a team that knows the players he wants and make the club more attractive for players who come in.

Simon Jordan: “Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t talk like a leader or an elite manager … because he’s not!”

“The players would see Pochettino as responsible and think:” I’m going there. “At the moment they are looking at Solskjaer, their shape is not great and it is a small fiasco.

“Somewhere in this club there is a big problem, whether it is Ed Woodward, Solskjaer or the players – something is wrong.

“And until you clarify that and bring your structure back to what it was under [Sir Alex] Ferguson, you will never compete.”

Check out a clip of Jamie O’Hara at the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast above