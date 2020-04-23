Reliance reduces crude oil processing at SEZ’s Jamnagar refinery by 24 percent

SEZ Refinery 35.2 million tonnes per year The SEZ refinery imports 2.51 million tonnes of crude oil in March, down 24 percent from a year earlier.

April 23, 2020

Reliance Industries Ltd has cut crude oil production at its Jamnagar Gujarat refinery in March by nearly a quarter as it entered the public sector to cut production rates to match production with the recession caused by the recession. . .

SEZ Refinery 35.2 million tonnes per year The SEZ refinery imports 2.51 million tonnes of crude oil in March, down 24 percent from a year earlier.

However, the company’s old refinery in the same location processes 5.7 percent more crude oil with 3.01 million tons.

Refineries evaporated fuel demand only in the second half of March after travel restrictions imposed by governments and a reduction in oil production after a nationwide shutdown began on March 25. Did.

Fuel demand in countries where Indian refineries export products such as diesel and gasoline has also spread following the outbreak.

Indian state-owned refineries processed about 4 percent less fuel in March. The private sector of the Nayara Energy Refinery in Gujarat also cut off crude oil processing in the same proportion.

Data show that the SEZ RIL refinery is operating at 83.98% capacity in March, compared to 110.51% capacity capacity in the same month last year.

Its old refinery, which mainly enters the domestic market, operated at 101.67 percent of its capacity of 33 million tons per year.

PSU refineries used 101 percent of their installed capacity while using cheap raw materials to fill warehouses and warehouses.

RIL’s twin refineries in Jamnagar produced 4.16 percent more oil products in March with 7.3 million tons. Nayara Energy produces 3.33 percent less oil products with 1.64 million tons, while PSU refineries produce almost 2 percent less with 11.95 million tons.

Overall, Indian refineries processed 5.7 percent less crude oil in 21.2 million tons in March, producing 22.9 million tons of petroleum products.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day shutdown on March 25, a closure of offices and factories, and a ban on participating in basic services. Flights have also been suspended, trains have been suspended, vehicles have been removed from the road and freight traffic has been suspended because most people have been asked to stay at home to help check for coronavirus outbreaks.

The lock is extended until May 3.

In March 2020, the country’s consumption of petroleum products decreased by 17.79 percent to 16.08 million tons. Diesel, the country’s largest fuel consumer, rose 5.23 percent to 5.65 million tons. This is the biggest drop in diesel consumption, with the country stopping most trucks by road and the train stopped by trains.

Gasoline sales fell 16.37 percent to 2.15 million tons, while ATF consumption fell 32.4 percent to 4,84,000 tons. However, LPG sales rose 1.9 percent to 2.3 million tons in March.

April’s sales are likely to worsen with a 64 percent drop in gasoline sales, while diesel fell 61 percent. Fuel consumption of the Air Turbine (ATF) decreased by 94% because most airlines stopped flying.

