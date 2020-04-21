Relive “Jeopardy GOAT” with rebroadcast May possibly 4-15

“Jeopardy! The Finest of All Time” is back.

The exhibit that includes three of the game's top contestants is set to air all over again in syndication May 4 to 15. And with it, Naperville indigenous James Holzhauer's overall performance on the clearly show can be noticed anew.

















































The sequence will be component of an encore presentation that also contains the 1st and past game titles of contestant Ken Jennings’ 74-recreation profitable streak from 2004, exhibit executives declared Tuesday.

The rebroadcast will split the first 4 60-minute episodes of the “Greatest of All Time” sequence into 8 30-minute segments. The collection pitted Jennings and Holzhauer from fellow contestant Brad Rutter as a celebration of some of the best performers in the 36-calendar year history of “Jeopardy!”

The special viewing function is set to get started Monday, May 1, with Jennings' initial match, which has not aired since its unique broadcast on June 2, 2004. It proceeds Tuesday, May well 2, as a result of Friday, May possibly 8, with a single match from the "Finest of All Time" present each and every night, then picks up again with the relaxation of the matches airing one particular at a time Monday, May perhaps 11, by means of Thursday, May well 14. The exhibit on Friday, Could 15, will be Ken Jennings' ultimate recreation, which to start with aired Nov. 30, 2004.
















































