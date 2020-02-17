[relive-nba-all-star-weekend,-it-may-not-be-back-for-another-32-yrs]

The 2020 NBA All-Star video game returned to Chicago soon after 32 several years to a warm reception even with the frigid temperatures.

Crew Giannis went head-to-head in opposition to Team LeBron in a new structure that experienced supporters raving, saying it was the very best All-Star video game in years.

Every single quarter was performed as its have activity with the winner of each getting $100,000 for their charity. The fourth quarter experienced a target score that was the complete of the main team’s 1st a few quarters, additionally 24 points to honor the late legend Kobe Bryant.

The previous quarter was electrified with the All-Stars enjoying defense equivalent to that of a championship series. Staff LeBron came away with the earn and $400,000 for the Chicago Scholars foundation. Group Giannis received the second quarter and $100,000 for Chicago’s Following Faculty Issues software.

“Especially in the fourth quarter, every possession counts.” Giannis Antetokounmpo, of the Milwaukee Bucks, claimed. “Guys were being hitting one a further. Each possession counts. We experienced a tiny little bit of playoff depth out there. I enjoy it.”