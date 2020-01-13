Relive the appearance of the first Oscar Brad Pitt with Ex Gwyneth Paltrow – Up News Info

Loading...

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Brad Pitt It is no stranger to the Oscar guest list.

Frequent guest of the coveted award ceremony, the winner of the Golden Globe will be present at the Oscars 2020 and is ready for one of the biggest awards of the night. On Monday, Brad was nominated for Best Actor in a supporting role for Quentin Tarantino& # 39; Once upon a time in Hollywood, it was nominated for various prizes, including Best Film and Best Original Screenplay.

But it’s hard to forget Brad’s first time at the Oscars. In 1996, the Ad Astura Star made its debut in the Academy Award, where he was nominated for Best Actor in a supporting role for his performance in Twelve Monkeys. At the time, Brad was dating Gwyneth Paltrow and the couple walked the 68th red carpet of the Annual Academy Awards.

With small oval sunglasses and an elegant suit, Brad looked cool, calm and serene as he walked the carpet. For his part, Gwyneth surprises with a sequined dress by Calvin Klein, one of the actor’s most glamorous red carpet to date.

The old loves, who met on the set of the criminal thriller Se7en In 1994 he became engaged months after the 1996 Oscars, but unfortunately he canceled things in 1997.

“If two people aren’t supposed to be together, they shouldn’t be together,” Gwyneth said in 1998. Despite their divorce, the first are still friendly, of which the politician star is extremely proud. “He’s a good person,” he said during a 2018 interview with The Howard Stern Show.

At the Oscars, Brad finally lost Kevin Spacey for his performance in The usual suspects, but he did not allow bad news to suppress him. When the cameras focused on Inglorious Bastards star, he gave Gwyneth a sweet kiss on the cheek.

But that wasn’t the last time he made the Oscar list. In 2009, he was nominated for Best Actor for The Curious Case by Benjamin Button and again for Geldbal 2012, which was also nominated for Best Film. But in 2014 he became an Oscar winner when 12 years of slavery, who played and produced, won the best film. Your next producing project The great short Two years later he earned another nomination for the best film at the 88th Academy Awards.

Talk to E! Marc Malkin after he and 12 years of slavery Brad had received his Oscar, he confessed that he hadn’t thought of winning one. “I don’t know where I’ll put it,” he said. “I never thought anyone would take me home, so I didn’t think so early.”

We will see if history repeats during the 91 Academy Awards, which will be broadcast on 9 February. View the full list of nominees here.

