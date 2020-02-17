[relive-‘zombies-2’-with-each-individual-musical-quantity-right-in-this-article!]

It’s been two times considering that Zombies two premiered on Disney Channel and we’re still humming the tunes!

The sequel brought back again everyone’s favored few Zed and Addison, but also added in some new characters, the werewolves.

Tunes featured in the motion picture incorporate the opening selection “We Received This”, as very well as “One For All”, “Like The Zombies Do”, and even a reprise of “Someday” from the initial movie!

“Flesh & Bone” is a single of the new songs for the sequel, which characteristics the zombies, werewolves and cheerleaders standing together to protect the moon stone. At the time of creating this submit, it is a trending movie on YouTube.

If you have not by now, be absolutely sure to also download the soundtrack Correct Here!

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/m0D4ux830M8" width="500"></noscript> Zombies two – “Flesh & Bone”

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6ag3l7onsLs" width="500"></noscript> Zombies two – “We Bought This”

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JyqZZWDQF_Y" width="500"></noscript> Chandler Kinney, Pearce Joza, Child Ariel – “We Personal The Night”

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Xuq9_NJFfPA" width="500"></noscript> Zombies two – “Like The Zombies Do”

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/I1kXl8NzWvg" width="500"></noscript> Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly – “Gotta Come across Where by I Belong”

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZWVAcgoneP8" width="500"></noscript> Zombies 2 – “Call to the Wild”

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zp9b6rjjWNs" width="500"></noscript> Zombies two – “I’m Winning”

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/q5Zi8srra8o" width="500"></noscript> Zombies 2 – “One For All”

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fBa8yhZhKec" width="500"></noscript> Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly – “Someday (Reprise)”

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/NXpiRUH3Z1A" width="500"></noscript> Baby Ariel – “The New Kid In Town”