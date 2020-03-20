The Scottish Rugby Union has scrapped the remainder of the domestic season in response to the coronavirus disaster.

Murrayfield chiefs had originally suspended motion until March 29.

But with all-around 300 domestic adult male league and cup fixtures outstanding, they have now made the decision it is “not a realistic prospect in a protected and sensible time frame” to resume the current marketing campaign.

Assertion | Scottish Rugby has identified the current domestic period will not be recommenced, and the suspension of all rugby stays in area.

Applications are now open for funding from the new £500k Club Hardship Fund (CHF).

The move follows similar announcements created by the English and Welsh unions.

The SRU’s Championship and Competitions Committees and the Scottish Rugby Council have now been tasked with drawing up proposals on how to choose which groups should be promoted and relegated, as well as the challenge of awarding league titles.

In the meantime, a hardship fund designed to help having difficulties golf equipment by the lockdown has now opened for programs.

SRU president Dee Bradbury reported: “I am particularly grateful to everyone who has contributed this week to empower us to give our clubs this essential advice on the 2019-20 season.

“Given the wider problems in society around Covid-19 we are conscious of the tension our golf equipment and their team will be below and I hope the selection nowadays presents clarity.

“The Club Hardship Fund is a quite welcome initiative and as promised the details and requirements are now printed and purposes can now commence.

“I’d like to pass on my ideal wishes to everyone connected to our activity at this challenging time and hope you can stay harmless and perfectly.”

The SRU and their Welsh counterparts have also agreed to the cancellation of the 2020 Cross-Border competitors in between Scottish and Welsh club groups.

A statement included: “Both unions are committed to the opposition moving forward, with discussions underway looking ahead to following time.”