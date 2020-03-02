remaining-six-nations-video-games-to-go-ahead-amid-coronavirus-fears

The remaining Six Nations video games are set to go in advance amid coronavirus fears.

Italy’s clash in Eire was identified as off last 7 days owing to the unfold of Covid19, which has contaminated extra than 88,000 persons with the death toll surpassing the 3,000 mark.

Getty Images – Getty 6 Nations bosses insist they will be monitoring the coronavirus outbreak intently

6 Nations chiefs held conversations at a World Rugby meeting in Paris on Monday and insist they will carry on to keep an eye on the circumstance.

A assertion said: “The 6 Nations satisfied nowadays in Paris to address the current scenario concerning the Covid19 Virus.

“Six Nations and its 6 unions and federations are next the predicament really closely with their respective governments and appropriate well being authorities and will strictly stick to any directive supplied that would influence sporting functions.

“As it stands, centered on the most current details, all Six Nations matches at this time scheduled are set to go ahead.

“Six Nations is in make contact with with the Italian and English unions about the probability of relocating the women’s and less than-20 Italy vs England matches to another Italian place and we will make a additional announcement on this in because of course.

“However, the Italy vs England senior men’s match in Rome is planned to go in advance as scheduled.

“Six Nations intends to comprehensive all 15 games across all three championships when time enables, but we will chorus from generating any rescheduling announcements for the time remaining when we continue to keep evaluating the circumstance.”

5 surviving fixtures, together with England’s match with Italy in Rome on March 14, are predicted to just take position.