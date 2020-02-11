Remains found in a landfill belonged to a woman who may have died in an accident with the dumpster

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC (WGHP) – The authorities have found the remains of a missing North Carolina woman who got into a dumpster before servicing the dumpster, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Chris Watkins.

The crews have been searching for the remains of 30-year-old Stephanie Cox from Burlington at Uwharrie’s environmental dump for the past three days, Watkins said.

The crews found the remains of Cox on Monday.

Burlington police said videos showed Cox arriving in Five Below alone on January 30. No one else is seen on the property until the truck arrives to service the dumpster.

Family members told the police that it was not uncommon for Cox to pick up items from local dumpsters.

