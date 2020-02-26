[remains-of-teenager-identified-in-lion-enclosure-at-pakistan-safari-park]



Adult men wander close to a cordoned space, soon after remains of a teen, who experienced been missing for two days, were discovered in the lions’ enclosure at a safari park in Lahore, Pakistan February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

February 26, 2020

By Mubasher Bukhari

LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) – The stays of a teen who had been missing for two days have been identified in the lions’ enclosure at a safari park in Pakistan, officers said.

The cranium and bones of 18-12 months-aged Muhammad Bilal were being discovered when workers went to feed the animals on Wednesday, Chaudhry Shafqat, deputy director common of Lahore Safari Park, stated.

His family afterwards ransacked elements of the attraction to protest at what they mentioned was incompetence by park authorities, police explained. Associates of Bilal’s loved ones declined to remark to Reuters at the park, too upset to converse to reporters.

Shafqat advised Reuters the park had “more than plenty of basic safety measures in place”, and questioned no matter if Bilal had been killed just before his human body ended up in the enclosure.

“We are nonetheless pondering how he crossed the protective fence which is fairly substantial and entered the lions’ field,” he mentioned, including the younger man experienced been missing for the earlier two days.

“I imagine the law enforcement will also examine whether or not the gentleman himself climbed the fence and went inside or somebody threw his useless overall body inside of for the lions to try to eat.”

He stated Bilal’s family members explained to him and the police he had absent to the park to see one particular of his uncles who labored there.

Law enforcement formal Najeeb Awan stated they have been investigating the incident. Awan claimed Bilal’s relatives and neighbors attacked offices at the attraction, smashed home windows and damaged automobiles.

They also blocked a main highway and demanded the government initiate legal proceedings versus the park’s administration, Awan stated.

(This story corrects to increase lacking word in the to start with paragraph)

(Writing by Asif Shahzad Modifying by Alison Williams)