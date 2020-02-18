[remake-of-john-carpenter’s-‘escape-from-new-york’-on-the-way-with-leigh-whannell]

Leigh Whannell has provided John Carpenter enthusiasts an update on his forthcoming remake of Escape from New York.

The Noticed writer introduced preliminary options last year to compose the reboot, immediately after confirming his gig as writer-director of The Invisible Man (in cinemas 28 February), and has now shared even further information with ComicBook.com.

“It’s funny, I have been so fast paced functioning on this movie in which I haven’t experienced time to circle back again all around on that task,” stated Whannell. “Sometimes these press releases go out just before you’re ready, you are like, ‘Don’t inform the entire world!’. [Snake Plissken] is an iconic character and I feel that [he] is a part of people’s childhood and their adolescence. So I would tread very carefully with that.”

Whannell hasn’t been confirmed to direct the new movie nonetheless, but also has not dominated it out.

The filmmaker included, “I really feel like a residence like [Escape from New York] does not have the very same flexibility as perhaps anything like The Invisible Gentleman does. He has a lot more elasticity as a character mainly because so several folks have experienced their fingerprints on that. There’s been Tv set displays and comedian books, while with Escape from New York, we’re conversing about one definitive movie here and you really do not want to mess with it.“

On the issue of no matter if Wyatt Russell, son of Kurt Russell who performed Plisskin in the unique movie, really should reprise the job, Whannell stated: “That appears like the obvious thing to earn the followers about.”

The Invisible Man will be launched in Uk cinemas on 28 February.