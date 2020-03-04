remarkable-lady-in-lakeland-turns-heartache-into-help-and-therapeutic

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Tracy Moore is a crusader and the deal with of a movement. Still her life’s mission was the end result of an undesired, unimaginable catalyst.

An on-the-task incident took the adore of her lifetime. Considering that then, she’s manufactured it her private responsibility to assistance, to educate and to ease and comfort other individuals who could also confront tragedy.

Practically two many years in the past, Moore was just a spouse and young mom whose everyday living would adjust for good – in a split next.

“I, regrettably, lost my husband in 2002,” she reported. “He labored at Lakeland Electric as a electricity lineman on the pole crew and he was included in an accident and lost his life. And at the time of Marc’s incident, we had two tiny little ones. I experienced a four-year-outdated son and a 16-month-aged infant also at property.”

By some means, that tragedy encouraged motion.

Moore very first convinced the City of Lakeland to produce a “Lineman Appreciation Day,” which is acknowledged every single 12 months on Aug. 26.

From there, she established the Highline Hero Basis.

“It’s to honor lineworker family members that endure catastrophically,” she stated.

And the misfortune does not have to be work-connected.

“It can be nearly anything that affects their spouse and children, their heart, catastrophically. Regardless of whether it be a unwell kid, a home burnt down, a lot of unfortunate accidents on position, fatalities, occasionally just injuries,” Moore said.

Now, additional than 17 decades soon after losing her husband, that perform allows Moore fork out it ahead, educating the linemen community about security, and honoring her husband’s legacy alongside the way.

“It’s just a way for me to give again, to embrace that family that embraced me when I went by means of my tragedy,” she claimed.

She claims she normally thinks about what Marc may possibly assume about her get the job done.

“I know that he sees it each individual day – you know the life that have been touched through my foundation, as a result of the security meetings. And for him to see this, he would – if he have been right here – he would be actually happy.”

Every of the Exceptional Ladies finalists profiled on WFLA were being nominated by friends, family members or the people impacted by their perform. The winner of our neighborhood Outstanding Women Contest will receive a free of charge excursion to New York Metropolis and attend the Mel Robbins clearly show.