Remdesivir Shows Promise as Coronavirus Treatment because Almost All Patients in Trial Released in a Week

Preliminary results from the experimental drug experimental remdesivir were reported to show promising results in the treatment of those suffering from severe COVID-19, with the majority of patients receiving the drug increasing significantly within a week.

Although official results for several trials intended to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the drug have not been released, a video from researchers at the University of Chicago suggests that remdesivir can be an effective treatment for the virus, according to a report from the STAT health news outlet

The University of Chicago recruited 125 COVID-19 patients for clinical trials by the drug manufacturer Gilead Sciences, including 113 patients with severe forms of the disease. The video was reported to show an infectious disease specialist, Dr. Kathleen Mullane, who discussed encouraging preliminary results from the experiment with her colleagues at the university earlier this week.

“The best news is that most of our patients have come out, and this is extraordinary. We only have two patients who died,” Mullane said in the video, according to STAT.

The video goes on to describe a number of very ill patients who made rapid improvements after receiving treatment, which involved patients who were given a remdesivir infusion for 10 days.

“When we start the drug, we see a fever curve going down,” Mullane said. “When patients come with high fever, they do [reduce] quickly. We have seen people coming out of the ventilator the day after starting therapy.”

“Most of our patients are severe and most of them will leave at six days, so that tells us the duration of therapy does not have to be 10 days,” he added. “We have very few who go to 10 days, maybe three.”

Thousands of COVID-19 patients took part in clinical trials of the experimental remdesivir drug, a drug originally developed to fight Ebola.

Stock for Gilead Sciences surged more than 10 percent shortly after the report was published. At least 2,400 patients with severe COVID-19 have been enrolled in the company’s remdesivir trial, as well as 1,600 further patients with moderate cases.

If the results of the trial are similar to those suggested in the video, care must be taken in drawing firm conclusions because the trials are not controlled with a placebo, meaning that it cannot be ascertained that patients are improving because they are using drugs. There is no proven treatment that is safe and effective for this virus.

Analysis of patients receiving remdesivir under the “loving use” rule was published last week in the New England Journal of Medicine. This also hints at the potential of the drug to treat COVID-19, with 68 percent of patients showing improvement, including many on mechanical ventilation.

“We understand the urgent need for COVID-19 treatment and the resulting interest in data on the antiviral drug remdesivir that we are investigating,” Chris Ridley, Senior Director of Media Relations for Gilead Sciences said in a statement to Newsweek. “The totality of data needs to be analyzed to draw conclusions from trials. Anecdotal reports, while encouraging, do not provide the statistical strength needed to determine the safety profile and efficacy of remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19. “

“We expect data from our Phase 3 study in patients with severe COVID-19 infection to be available by the end of this month, and additional data from other studies will be available in May,” he added. “We are grateful for all the efforts of the investigators and patients who participated in our study and look forward to sharing the results from the complete dataset.”