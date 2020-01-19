“Remember 290”: Carnage behind Iranian President’s scary tweet

The message from the Iranian president was strong, even if it was at first somewhat cryptic.

As tension with the United States escalated earlier this month, Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani pulled out a sharp tweet.

“Those who refer to number 52 should also remember number 290,” he wrote, using the hashtag # IR655.

Iran Air flight IR655 was shot down by a US Navy ship in 1988. Archive photo / iStock

“Never threaten the Iranian nation”.

The January 7 tweet appeared to respond to U.S. President Donald Trump’s earlier threat to target 52 Iranian sites – one for each of 52 Americans detained during the famous 1979 hostage crisis in Tehran.

In turn, Mr. Rouhani referred to number 290, invoking the memory of the 290 passengers and crew members who died on Iran Air flight IR655, which was accidentally shot down by an American warship in 1988.

In a frightening twist, two days after Mr. Rouhani’s tweet, a Ukrainian International Airlines flight crashed in Iran with no survivors. Iran said it shot down the plane by accident.

For many Iran, the tragedy of the Ukrainian plane would have been painfully familiar. Because if the rest of the world may have passed, the Iranian people have never forgotten what happened to the IR655 and the 290 unhappy souls on board.

The USS Vincennes launched a missile during an exercise in 1987. It was the same launcher used to drop the IR655. Photo / Wikimedia Commons

WHAT HAPPENED TO IR655

The IR655 tragedy took place in the last moments of the Iran-Iraq war.

The United States, an ally of Iraq, had warships in the Persian Gulf to protect the oil routes from Iranian attacks. On July 3, 1988, the cruiser USS Vincennes was among them.

Just after 10 a.m., the USS Vincennes and another American ship were caught in a skirmish with Iranian patrollers.

Meanwhile, at nearby Bandar Abbas International Airport in Iran, flight IR655 was delayed.

The Airbus A300, which had 290 passengers and crew on board, was scheduled to leave Bandar Abbas for Dubai at 9:50 a.m., but was delayed. The veteran pilot, Captain Mohsen Rezaian, finally took off from the aircraft at 10:17 a.m.

Given the short distance from Dubai – which was only 28 minutes across the Persian Gulf – the plane just needed to climb to 14,000 feet, sail for a short time over the water and get off in Dubai.

The captain turned on the aircraft’s transponder – a device that receives and transmits signals about the aircraft’s identification and location – and the aircraft began its journey through the chaotic waters of the Persian Gulf .

Below, a crew from the USS Vincennes – still exchanging fire with Iranian gunboats – spotted the Iran Air plane.

They mistook him for an Iranian F-14 Tomcat preparing for the attack. The confusion may be compounded by the fact that Bandar Abbas International Airport is not only a hub for civil transport, but is also used by the Iranian military.

Iran Air flight IR655 was shot down by a US Navy ship in 1988. Archive photo / iStock

The USS Vincennes tried on several occasions to contact the Iran Air plane by radio – both on the military frequency and on the civil frequency – but got no response.

The aircraft was declared hostile.

At 10:24 a.m., the USS Vincennes fired two surface-to-air missiles. One of them struck the Airbus A300, which immediately burst and crashed into the water.

There were no survivors. The vast majority of those on board were Iranian, as well as passengers from the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Italy and Yugoslavia. There were 66 children among those on board. The black boxes were never found.

In Iran, the destruction of the IR655 was both a source of national grief and intense fury. Tehran called the incident a “barbaric massacre” and took as a signal for American aggression.

US President Ronald Reagan expressed regret for the loss of human life but defended the actions of the captain of the USS Vincennes by defending his ship and crew.

A Pentagon report said human error was the cause of the tragedy, as the ship’s crew mistook the commercial A300 for a hostile fighter jet. This was despite the fact that the Iranian airliner had flown in an approved commercial airway and identified itself to air traffic control as a civilian aircraft.

The Pentagon report blamed Iran for allowing a passenger plane to fly low in an area of ​​active conflict.

The map shows where the flight was shot down, seven minutes after departure from Bandar Abbas Airport en route to Dubai. Photo / Wikimedia Commons

But the feeling in Iran was that the plane had been shot down on purpose.

“The shooting down of Iran Air flight 655 was an accident, but that is not how it was seen in Tehran,” wrote former CIA analyst Kenneth Pollack in his 2004 book The Persian Puzzle. , The Washington Postreported.

“The Iranian government has assumed that the attack was deliberate … Tehran is convinced that Washington was trying to signal that the United States had decided to openly go to war on the Iraqi side.”

After Iran sued the United States before the International Court of Justice for the incident, the United States government paid US $ 62 million to the families of those on board flight IR655.

Iran is now under pressure to similarly compensate the victims of those who died in the crash of the Ukrainian International Airlines plane this month.

