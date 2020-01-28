Remember Mahalia Jackson, the “Queen of the Gospel” loved by everyone

Mahalia Jackson, one of the world’s greatest gospel singers who earned her place in the Rock’n’Roll Hall of Fame, was born today on January 27th.

Jackson had one of the greatest and most beautiful voices of the 20th century. Their music was so inspiring that white mainstream listeners appreciated religious music with a black gospel feel.

She was once named one of the 20 most admired people in the world. Jackson was probably the most popular singer in the history of Christian music

The 20th century artist known as the “Queen of Gospel” was revered as one of the greatest musical figures in US history. She was praised for her intense dedication to spirituality and her lasting inspiration for listeners of all faiths.

Jackson, who was loved by people of different origins, started singing in Mount Moriah Baptist Church as a child and became an international gospel icon for music lovers around the world.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Jackson was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, on October 26, 1911, and moved to Chicago as a young woman to study nursing. She reportedly joined the Greater Salem Baptist Church and became a member of the Johnson Gospel Singers.

According to her biography, Jackson performed with the group for years. Before she reached the peak of her career, she took on a number of jobs as a washerwoman, beautician and owner of a flower shop.

Jackson came into the spotlight with her recording “Move On A Little Higher” in 1947, which was a big hit and sold millions of copies and became the best-selling gospel single in history.

The demand for their music increased, which led to radio and television appearances and tours. On October 4, 1950, Jackson performed at Carnegie Hall in front of a racially integrated audience.

Her European tour in 1952 was so successful that it became so popular in France and Norway. In 1954 she had her own gospel program on the CBS television station and achieved a pop hit with “Rusty Old Halo”.

In 1954 Jackson signed with Columbia Records and became the first black gospel singer on a major label. She worked with artists such as Duke Ellington and Thomas A. Dorsey and appeared in the film Imitation of Life in 1959. The Queen of the Gospel also sang at the inauguration of President John F. Kennedy.

Photo credit: americaslibrary.gov

Jackson was not only a singer, she was also an active supporter of the civil rights movement. At the request of her friend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. She sang in Washington in March 1963 with the performance of “I been buked and been scorned”.

In 1966 she published her autobiography Movin ‘On Up. After King’s death in 1968, Jackson sang at his funeral and then largely retired from public political activities.

Jackson gave her final concert in Munich in 1971. After having chronic health problems in later years, she died of a heart attack on January 27, 1972.