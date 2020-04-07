Remember Patricia Bosworth: An Informal Justice Since the 1980s, Coronavirus infections

News of the death in the Vanity Fair family from coronavirus was released last Thursday at 3:32 p.m. in an email column by the author Robert Caro: “I am sorry to inform you that Patti Bosworth passed away this afternoon.”

Patricia Bosworth – a world-renowned Patti-is a freelance journalist, historian, and memoir writer. She is also one of the most prolific screenwriters in the media, a woman on Broadway and Hollywood, a woman loved by many friends, from the world and from the books. announced. He was, in his long V.F. editor Wayne Lawson describing it, “gossip at the end” is notoriously bad, but never negative. Or as of writing Daphne Merkin puts it, a woman has it all – and “has full beans.”

“The thing I remember most and most fondly about him was the spirit of happiness and contentment he always expressed,” the author wrote. Gay Talese, a friend over 50 years old. “I believe many of her friends received the welcome that came to me, and as a result, we all felt valued and privileged. And now, sadly, we are less than that. ”

The author adds, “His life is a kind of kindness.” Stacy Schiff. “He was a very good worker. But how happy it is to have the best holiday lunch ever. “

“He wants to know everything,” said the historian Amanda Vaill Yes. “It’s what makes him such a great wife, director, writer and great friend.”

Historian Robert and Ina Caro, also friends of Bosworth for over 50 years, sometimes feeling sad after having taken a blue eye, and praised him all for that. Bob Caro noted that “I was looking at Patti dealing with some serious issues of his own. “Not his jaw dropped or his smile disappeared. And there has never been a career in a woman. After all this smile is truly amazing. “

The surprise, beyond the fact of his death, was Bosworth’s age. Will he ever be 86? A woman as vivacious as her? Until last month, his birthday will be celebrating a birthday. Currently it is a calling card for COVID-19.

While recounting – the concept of the week – Bosworth’s story captures the sublime Manhattan subdivision, of which artists and authors, most of them of their age, are still uncertain. about who broke them. Against the backdrop of horror, they exchanged greetings in the chest and fists of the textbook. Surely the threat was over. And then, on a daily basis, the headlines are: stores, collectibles, masks. By the time Bosworth died on April 2, a white tent was rising in Central Park to the sick, and the worst was on his way to win the nation.

The sadness that friends found in Patti Bosworth goes back decades and runs the double beauty. His father, Bartley Crum, is a West Coast defense lawyer who represented the Hollywood Ten and was criticized by his courage by the FBI. He drank too much, made Seconal part of the mix, and eventually succeeded himself. Patti’s younger brother, Bart, committed suicide after an incident at Reed College that revealed his abortion. The words from her father included Everything You Think About: American Family Stories (Simon & Schuster, 1997). The stories of her brother, and everything else, became The Man in My Life: Memoir of Love and Art in l950s Manhattan (HarperCollins, 2017).

Life is not all black – by a long shot. Bartley Crum has earned accolades as a consumer, including the Montgomery Clift, which is so Patti with his dark eyes and laughter that he kept his cigar for life.

.