Remember the fatal Blackthorn crash 40 years later

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Forty years ago, on Tuesday, the Coast Guard experienced one of the deadliest events in its 229 year history, when a cutter crashed at the mouth of Tampa Bay.

The USCGC Blackthorn, a 180-foot sea buoy tender, sank near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge after colliding with the Capricorn tanker.

Blackthorn is reported to have just completed its overhaul at Gulf Tampa Drydock Company when it was overtaken by the Russian passenger ship Kazakhstan. The ship moved almost in the middle of the canal to resume course when the ibex stood in the bay.

Capricorn started to turn left, but the ships could not go from port to port or make radio contact, the report said.

Capricorn’s pilot gave two short whistles to indicate that the ships were going from starboard to starboard. The officer on deck of the Blackthorn gave the order to evade but was unable to avoid a collision.

Capricorn’s anchor was embedded in the tender’s hull and tore open the port side of the blackthorn, causing the ship to capsize.

Six crew members were stuck in the ship’s skin and several others tried to escape in the engine room.

A total of 23 crew members died while 27 others survived the collision.

Seaman trainee William “Billy” Flores is said to have saved lives by using his belt to open a locker with life jackets so that crew members can access swimming aids.

The USCGC William Flores Cutter is named in his honor.

Flores will be forever immortalized in a statute at the Circle of Heroes, an underwater monument located approximately 10 miles off the coast of Pinellas County.

The Coast Guard will hold a ceremony on Tuesday at 11 a.m. to honor Flores whose lives have been lost. The ceremony will include a wreath-laying ceremony by Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater and a rose-laying ceremony.

