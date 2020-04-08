Remember When Who Wanted To Be A Millionaire Is Free TV?

Abc-Tv / Cobalt / Shutterstock

In 1999, the idea of ​​putting on a high-end gaming show anywhere on television, let alone primitive times, was enough to make you laugh out of whatever room you dare to propose.

Of course, stalwarts like Price are Right, Jeopardy, and Wheel of Fortune are still kicking around in their respective arenas (day and night of syndication), but they’re not exactly considered cool. And their audience is not viewed as the kind of demographic that drives advertisers to spend money on their coveted 18-34 actions. They show your grandparents.

And the format of it all has, to a great extent, long ago fallen out of favor.

In the past, the concept of “alternative television” has been leaked to news magazines (think 60 Minutes or Dateline) and features video clips such as Funniest Home Video or American Candid Camera. Reality TV as we know it today is purely in the eyes of aspiring publishers. Programs, whether drama or comedy, still dominate the airwaves.

So when the thought of adjusting to a slick new British quiz show called Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? for American viewers across the executive desk at ABC, they barely know what to do with it.

While it’s definitely not a surefire path to success, and the rest is really wary of older audiences like the show might bring in, Michael Davies, the London-born executive responsible for the network’s alternative series, knew the plan was something special. ” I told myself, This is the best presentation format, maybe the best format I’ve ever seen, ” he told The New York Times in 2000.

So he started distributing the British version of the tape at the ABC corporate meeting. Michael Eisner, chairman of the Disney-based parent company at the time, liked what he saw. ” I got this email from Michael saying something like, ‘I’m not sure if I’m embarrassed by this, but I really like the program,’ ‘Davies said.

Despite the admiration for the show, the network is still unsure whether it could turn into Stateside hits. But when Davies quit his job as executive producer of the show, risking his entire career on what he believed would work, he made it a priority to find a celebrity host to stick to the field. When Regis Philbin, best known at the time as co-host of Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee, winning the show, ABC gave Davies’ green light show.

Maria Melin / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Next came what to do with it. The latest new game shows ABC has taken a chance, The Big Moment, which aired in the spring of 1999 and has not been successful. It turns out that no one wants to watch people try out tasks like pulling a tablecloth out of the table without tapping anything or identifying 12 random ice cream flavors while closing their eyes. Go figure!

After five solid months to complete the development, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire was launched on August 16, 1999, a year in which the network tended to burn materials they didn’t know how to promote or didn’t believe. The premise is very simple. One participant answered a few questions, making more money as they got harder and harder. There are lifelines available to them if they get stumped. Philbin would always ask if that was, in fact, their final answer.

Originally intended to be used cautiously as a special series throughout the year, the show was a surprise breaking door. There’s something about slick sets, singers and dramatic musical lighting, and the idea that one can win a million dollars — a prize never offered in television history — is appealing to everyone. Without really trying, ABC had a hit.

The impact of dominating the show on the TV landscape and pop culture as a whole is almost immediate, expansive, and is still felt today. ABC quickly turned the show into a fall programming strategy, broadcasting it four nights a week at a time and attracting nearly 30 million viewers per episode in its first season — a number that was almost unheard of at the time and a network that would kill at 2019. It encourages ABC to place first in the ratings. And quickly, rival networks began either reviving old game shows or increasing British and Australian imports. NBC has a weak link, CBS has won, Fox has appetite. And we can only remember one out of three.

While Philbin’s suit inspired men’s fashion — Van Heusen even launched a clothing line based on a view called Regis — and his words of encouragement became part of the pop culture lexicon, network executives were waking up to the idea that TV shouldn’t be expensive to succeed. . You can draw straight lines from Who Wants to Be a Millionaire to the advent of Survivor, American Idol, and reality TV expansion as we know it. In fact, in the case of Survivor, you also have to thank Davies. He helped introduce Formatide in the mid-90s, where he nearly landed on ABC Mark Burnett sold it to CBS.

ABC’s obsession with shows — they broadcast it five nights a week during the second season — led to glitter for speed. By the 2001-02 season, ratings had dropped significantly and, by the end of the season, they were no longer in the top 20. As a result, the network dropped from its position as the most watched network and the show was canceled. Sure, he lived in the syndicate during the day until the beginning of this summer when it was finally canceled, but when the hammer fell on the primitive version of 2002, it was clear that the time had come. But his impact on television — the way it led to a wave of cheap alternative choice — proved to be just as addictive as traditional programming, if not more so — was felt 20 years later.

In fact, ABC returned to the series to perform a special primitive episode hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. With celebrities in the hot seat competing on behalf of their favorite charity and Davies back to the show, the anniversary celebration kicks off on Wednesday, April 8th. “Regis came to me in a dream, asked me to do this and promised myself a line of brackets if I did. I have little choice but to say yes,” Kimmel said in a statement announcing the event.

With comfort food TV in high demand today, what could be better than returning a beloved format? And yes, that’s our final answer.

Who Wants to Become a Millionaire for a limited time on Wednesday, April 8 at 10pm. on ABC.

(Originally published on August 16, 2019 at 3:00 pm PT.)