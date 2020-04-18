Remembering Bill Tighe, America’s Oldest Football Mentor, After His Death

Lexington Higher Faculty soccer mentor Monthly bill Tighe celebrates right after a Thanksgiving Day match in 2010. (John Blanding/The Boston World via Getty)

When your humble correspondent performed football at Lexington Superior College in Massachusetts in the late ’90s and early 2000s for a bespectacled Bill Tighe, he was in his mid-seventies, presently old for a soccer coach. But he kept coaching for an additional decade, sooner or later hanging up his clipboard at the ripe outdated age of 86 in 2010.

Tighe, who died previously this week from issues related to the coronavirus at 95, was as soon as recognized as the oldest lively higher faculty soccer mentor in the place. He also may well have been the most outdated-faculty.

To say Coach Tighe made a large perception on my lifetime would be a disservice to the tens of countless numbers of other university student athletes he impacted above the training course of the 62 seasons he put in coaching baseball, football and monitor in the Bay Condition, 32 of which were being invested at LHS, where by he also did a stint as a steering counselor.

Tighe performed quarterback for Boston University in the late 1940s soon after serving in Globe War II from there, he commenced his life as a mentor. He was a they-don’t-make-’em-like-they-made use of-to type of guy who communicated on the exercise industry generally by using advert-libbed aphorisms, most of them accompanied by an upward kick of his leg and thrust of the arm.

“Come out of the fog!” he’d yell.

“By the time you make the hit, we’ll be singing Christmas carols!”

“Deliver the blow with no regret — then shake his hand!”

“I really should banish you to Antarctica with a slice of bread!”

Or my preferred: “Back in my day, we didn’t have facial area masks. I’d end observe, fold up my leather helmet, put it in my back pocket and go home. I was the only guy in the league who had all his teeth!”

I believed him. However do.

Bill Tighe walks onto the discipline with his players for halftime ceremonies at his very last recreation on November 25, 2010. (John Blanding/The Boston World through Getty)

His commentary throughout locker-home film sessions — which had been invariably executed with the aid of a flickering television, VHS participant and nearby assistant mentor acting as the distant management — ended up equally memorable.

To the quarterback who threw a bad move: “You throw like a duck on a wet working day!” To the receiver who dropped a pass: “Hit you in the worst feasible area! The palms!” To the participant who performed guitar as very well as football: “If you simply cannot make the tackle, decide up a banjo and serenade me on the sideline!”

None of this is to give the indication that Mentor Tighe was unfair, unkind or physically intense towards his players. He just identified as it as he observed it from guiding his at any time-thickening glasses, as pleased to criticize his starting up quarterback as he was a backup special teams player — and equally eager to enable them. On the initially working day of practice every yr, Mentor Tighe created it identified that he’d enable each individual participant on the group with the approach of obtaining into college or university no matter if you played a down or not.

It was becoming there that counted. And if you were, you have been just one of his individual.

He also gave an once-a-year Veteran’s Day speech that was not to be skipped, the crucial theme of which was that it was a terrific privilege, not a appropriate or inconvenience, to be young adult men who were able to go out and play superior college soccer. As somebody who had been on the battlefields of the Pacific for the duration of WWII, he realized what he was conversing about — and in 2020, with sports at a standstill and the long term of soccer additional cloudy than at any time, his concept only gets far more obvious with every single passing year.

“I don’t forget Mentor Tighe as an individual who always pushed you to be much better, on and off the field,” suggests a single former LHS participant. “I did not pursue a faculty soccer occupation, but I know he was extremely generous in helping those who did. He was my mentor during 9/11 and I keep in mind he canceled apply and as a substitute pulled the crew collectively and provided us with comforting words and phrases at a tricky time.”

“I’ll always remember Mentor Tighe saying that I would have been a excellent man to have subsequent to him in a foxhole in World War II,” provides another participant, who as soon as served as one particular of Tighe’s staff captains. “That’s constantly trapped with me. Not numerous people today have the knowledge and clout to say points like that.”

Given his age and modern health and fitness struggles — he experienced to be hospitalized in January with pneumonia — it shouldn’t be all that stunning that William Tighe lastly handed away this week. But offered what I knew of him, it’s a little bit of a shock Mentor Tighe didn’t eliminate the coronavirus, way too.

RIP, Coach.

Mr. Tighe’s whole obituary, from The Boston Globe, can be located below.

Subscribe listed here for our totally free every day e-newsletter.