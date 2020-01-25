Remembering Ken Vance | FOX2548 & WIProud

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 / 9:12 PM CST / Updated: January 24, 2020 / 9:12 PM CST

THE EAU CLAIRE COMMUNITY

Fooling the loss of a prominent businessman today.

KEN VANCE FOUNDED KEN VANCE MOTORS

Over 35 years ago.

VANCE MOTORS HAS DEALERS IN THE EAU CLAIRE FOR THE AUDI, HONDA, HYUNDAI AND VOLKSWAGEN BRANDS.

After those we spoke to

TODAY – KEN VANCE WAS AN IMPORTANT PART OF THE CHIPPEWA VALLEY BUSINESS

THE COMMUNITY AND AN ESSENTIAL PART OF EAU CLAIRE FOR NEVER FOUR YEARS.

EAU CLAIRE CHAMBER PRESIDENT AND

CEO DAVE MINOR SAYS VANCE WAS ONE OF THE FIRST PEOPLE IN CHIPPEWA

VALLEY AND THAT IN THE FIRST MOMENTS OF MEETING WITH HIM – HE KNOW THAT

SPECIAL PERSON.

AMY WOLFE – DAUGHTER OF JERRY

SALTER – THE OWNER OF THE TRUBILT COLLISON CENTER – SAYS, KEN VANCE HELP YOUR FATHER

BECOME THE PERSON THAT’S TODAY.

I have to admit that I stand up for my father who wanted to be here but is not in the county. I hope that I can live up to his words. I can’t count how many times my father said how much Ken served him as a second father figure, which means a lot because he taught me how to be a parent if you take what he learned from Ken Has. I’m really proud that my father had that in Ken.

He will leave traces in this community that will be difficult to fill. People will never forget who he was. As I said, from day one, Ken was a man who took care of his family and community and did everything to make it a better place for everyone else.

KEN VANCE FRIDAY DEPARTED

SURROUNDED BY FAMILY TOMORROW IN FLORIDA.

HE WAS 79 YEARS OLD.